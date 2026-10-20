Denver Broncos Super Bowl Champion Gets Good News

The Denver Broncos just missed out on an on-field reunion with Super Bowl champion and veteran placekicker Brandon McManus.

“The #Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, per me and @MikeGarafolo, the latest in Los Angeles’ kicker saga. He worked out today, along with FA K Matt Prater,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on October 20.

“McManus most recently kicked for the #Packers and #Broncos.”

The news naturally drew attention locally, with McManus last kicking for the Broncos just four seasons ago. That was one year before Wil Lutz followed head coach Sean Payton in being traded to Denver from the New Orleans Saints.

McManus entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

He first signed with the Indianapolis Colts, also spending time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders.

Ex-Broncos K Brandon McManus Signs With Rams

McManus beat out Prater, whom he replaced as the Broncos kicker in 2014, for the job with the Rams. He replaces Blake Grupe, another former UDFA who also notably made history as a member of the Colts, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6.

That is just one connection.

The Rams signed Grupe to their 53-man roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad to replace Harrison Mevis following a rocky start to the season.

Mevis notably spent time with the Jets (and Carolina Panthers) before joining the Rams in 2025. He (also notably) had his best game of the 2026 regular season in Week 3 against the Broncos, going 4-for-4 on field goals.

He also connected on both of his extra point attempts.

McManus had an 81.4% conversion rate on field goals during his Broncos tenure and an 82% career mark.

Even more than the Broncos, the Rams’ season has gotten off to a rocky start after high hopes coming into the campaign. It remains to be see if McManus can help turn things around for the Rams, but the ex-Broncos kicker is the latest to try.