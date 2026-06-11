Reliable Playmaker Gets Critical Update on Potential Broncos Deal

Things change fast in the NFL, but not typically as quickly as they appeared to for Denver Broncos nickleback Ja’Quan McMillian.

He went from seeing the gears in motion regarding his future with the Broncos and a potential contract extension to receiving intel that nothing was in the works, all thanks to a miscommunication.

McMillian is likely well aware of where things stand, but his future remains uncertain.

Ja’Quan McMillian Gets Swift Reality Check About Future With Broncos

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson initially reported in a since-deleted post on X on June 10 that “talks have started” between McMillian’s camp and the Broncos on a potential extension for the former undrafted free agent-turned multi-year starter.

However, Tomasson–who also shared comments from McMillian’s agent in support of the initial report–sparked a slew of reactions with his report.

The general sentiment was clear: the Broncos remain high on McMillian, but there are no talks.

“Per source: While the Broncos think highly of Ja’Quan McMillian, they are not in any active contract negotiations with him or his agent right now,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted on X. “Of course they stay in communication with his agent, but there are no contract talks right now.”

9News’ Mike Klis said in his post, “#Broncos LOVE nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian. So much so, they gave him 2nd-rd RFA tender of $5.8M even tho he was undrafted, and therefore could have got lower-salaried tender. However, contrary to social media buzz, team has not engaged in contract extension talks, I’m told.”

Tomasson corrected his report, offering a mea culpa for misinterpreting the recency of the talks McMillian’s agent spoke about.

And so it went for McMillian, who has no more clarity on his future than he began the day with.

Ja’Quan McMillian Could Still Get Contract Extension

McMillian has technically started 16 of 51 games during his four-year career in the NFL. That only tells part of the story, though.

McMillian has logged the fifth-most defensive snaps and has the 10th-highest snap share among Broncos defenders over the past three years, per Stathead. Only 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II has played more snaps in the Broncos’ secondary in that span.

Fortunately for McMillian, his reality check came with a glimmer of hope.

“#Broncos usually don’t get truly moving on any extension talks with anyone until July/camp,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans posted in reaction to Tomasson’s initial reporting. “No *actual* talks have begun but Denver loves McMillian and McMillian wants to stay, so this will just come down to value + team’s CB plans.”

Broncos’ Plans Sound Like Good News for Ja’Quan McMillian

Evans’ reporting is extremely encouraging for McMillian, who entered the offseason expected to compete with Jahdae Barron, the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft, for the starting nickeback job.

Barron played sparingly in a specialized role as a rookie, but he possesses inside-out versatility.

However, Barron has worked with the Broncos’ outside corners this offseason. He will compete with Riley Moss to start opposite Surtain, which takes some pressure off McMillian.

McMillian is coming off a career season and can now focus on following up with an even better effort rather than looking over his shoulder. Moss–a third-round pick in 2023, whom the Broncos traded up to select–is squarely on notice with this decision.

If McMillian is competing with Moss for an extension, he would seem to be in the lead.