Hall of Famer: Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II ‘Scared’ Against Rams WR Davante Adams

This might make its way into the Denver Broncos locker room — and could motivate 1 of the NFL’s great players to be even better.

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin went on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning and called out Broncos cornerback and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II for his play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 — a game the Broncos rallied from a 16-0 deficit to win 30-26.

Surtain, matched up 1-on-1 with Adams for almost the entire game, uncharacteristically struggled against Adams, who finished with 7 receptions for 137 yards.

“(Surtain) was giving (Adams) a huge cushion off the line, which was surprising to me,” Irvin said. “I thought (Surtain) looked a little scared going against Adams.”

“You’re going to have to answer for that,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith answered back quickly. “For calling Surtain scared. You’ll have to answer for it.”

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Jarring to Hear Criticism of Patrick Surtain II

It’s only jarring to hear criticism of Surtain because his play has been so beyond reproach throughout his career — but his struggles against Adams were noticeable.

“Broncos CB Pat Surtain II allowed 71 yards in coverage in the first half alone, per initial charting,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote on X. “That’s his most yards given up in a game since the 2024 wild-card game.”

Adams, to his credit, is playing what seems like the best football of his career over the last 2 games. His big game against the Broncos followed the best game of his career in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants, in which he had 8 receptions for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While Surtain struggled against Adams in Week 3 — almost all of those struggles came in the 1st half.

“A big-time response by Pat Surtain II in the second half of the Broncos’ win: After Davante Adams caught four of five targets for 71 yards in the first half with Surtain in coverage, PS2 held him to one catch on four targets for six yards in the second half,” Broncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on X.

Denver Broncos Hit Road for West Coast Swing

The Broncos are 2-1 with 2 consecutive come-from-behind wins following a Week 1 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Now, they hit the road for a pair of games in California, traveling to play the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, followed by a critical AFC West Division game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

The Broncos don’t play in Denver again until October 15, when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in a primetime Thursday Night Football game in Week 6.