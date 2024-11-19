Von Miller Sends 4-Word Message to Broncos Country After Bills Beat Chiefs

The Denver Broncos were a blocked field goal from potentially being the team to knock the Kansas City Chiefs from the unbeaten ranks.

Instead, the Buffalo Bills got that honor, beating the Chiefs in Week 11.

The win still benefits the Broncos, who remained within range to win at least a share of the AFC West if the Chiefs drop more games down the stretch. Afterward, former Broncos star Von Miller, now of the Bills, sent a message to fans.

“Broncos Country…I gotchu,” Miller posted to his Instagram story on November 17, including the song “Get Back” from rapper YTB Fatt as a soundtrack.

Miller was credited with 2 total tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bills’ 30-21 victory.

The 35-year-old pass rusher is still going strong in his 15th NFL season, with 4.0 sacks in seven games this season despite missing time and seeing a 36% snap share, the second lowest of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Miller is the NFL’s active sacks leader with 127.5 in his career. He has had the kind of career that should land him in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Von Miller Shouts Out Broncos’ ‘No Fly Zone’

The Broncos drafted Miller No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft. He spent 10-plus seasons in Denver, earning eight trips to the Pro Bowl and winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 regular season.

Miller celebrated the return of some of his championship teammates – the once-vaunted “No Fly Zone” – to Denver during Week 11.

“SB50 Champs + No Fly Zone,” Miller shared with a picture from Chris Harris Jr.

Miller spent four more full seasons in Denver after that Super Bowl. He began the 2021 season in Denver but the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller helped the Rams win the Super Bowl that season.

The Bills moved to 9-2 on the season with the win. They are one loss behind the Chiefs but remain behind KC and the Detroit Lions in FanDuel’s Super Bowl odds as of November 18.

Broncos Move Away From Playoff Bubble

The Broncos’ win in Week 11 helped them gain separation from the pack in the hunt for a spot in the Wild Card Round. That is their only path to the playoffs without winning the division.

They are 1.0 games ahead of the Indianapolis Colts for the final playoff spot and are equally behind the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Broncos are 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Chargers for fifth place.

Securing that spot would mean an easier first matchup if they complete their playoff push.

The chance at securing a piece of the division crown should provide ample incentive to continue forging ahead.

The Broncos will play the Colts, Chargers, and Chiefs before the season ends. They can help themselves and make a push tougher for the other teams vying for spots. LA and KC are the only teams on the Broncos’ remaining slate currently in the playoff field.

That sets the Broncos up to make the playoffs for the first time since that 2015 season.