Broncos Get Blunt Truth About Polarizing ‘X Factor’ in Starting Lineup

Over the past two seasons, the Denver Broncos have put former third-round draaft pick and starting cornerback Riley Moss in an unenviable position. He has come out of it poised to cash in, according to ESPN’s Ben Solak, who called him their X factor again.

Whether that is with the Broncos or not remains to be seen.

“The Broncos’ defense goes as far as Moss goes for one reason: He is the most targeted cornerback in football,” Solak wrote on September 4.

“Any corner who sees that level of attention can swing games with his play. Thanks in part to a healthier 2025, Moss improved across the board. He more than doubled his passes defended (from 8 to 19) and saw his completion percentage allowed fall from 63.7% to 53.4% as a result. Moss has a suffocating presence in man coverage because of his speed and length.”

Solak asserted that “the Broncos will need that this season as they anticipate a diminished pass rush given the free agent departure of John Franklin-Myers and the potential suspension of Jonathon Cooper, who was placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list last week.”

“Moss is in a contract year, and any statistical look beyond his volume stats, which are disproportionately high playing on the opposite side of Surtain, shows him as one of the 32 best starting cornerbacks in the league,” Solak said, expecting a “huge payday” if takeaways come.

The veteran has 2 interceptions since the start of the 2025 season.

“Moss looks and moves like a CB1,” Solak wrote. “If his production on the ball has another leap in 2025, the Broncos will once again have an elite defense worthy of a Super Bowl run.”

Riley Moss Lived Up to 2025 Preseason Outlook

Solak offered a similar outlook for Moss last year. He expected Moos to face a lot of targets playing opposite Surtain. However, Solak’s challenge then still applies now amid Moss’ uncertain future with the Broncos.

“Only three outside corners with at least 200 coverage snaps were targeted more than Moss last season. Not because he was a bad player — he allowed 7.6 yards per target, just above the average (7.4) for outside corners — but because that’s what happens when you play opposite Pat Surtain II: Teams throw it at you,” Solak wrote in August 2025.

“His film was a lot better than his coverage numbers imply — he lost a lot of contested catches and should expect some positive regression there. But the target density isn’t going away.”

Solak said Moss needed to, “ake another step for the Broncos to remain atop” the depth chart.

That is because the Broncos drafted Jahdae Barron 20th overall in 2025. They went on to use Barron sparingly, but have had him competing with Moss this offseason. Moss, whom the Broncos traded up to acquire in the third round in 2023, is clearly on notice.

Moss has responded before, though. He has not given the Broncos any reason to suspect he will fold from the pressure. That is whether it is comes from opponents or his own teammates.

This time, though, his NFL fate is very much on the line.