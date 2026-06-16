Death at New $175 Million Broncos Training Facility ‘Under Investigation’

As the Denver Broncos kicked into high gear at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the day took a tragic turn when local authorities reported that a dead body had been found at the construction site of the team’s long-awaited, $175 million training facility.

The Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office issued a press release titled “Death Investigation at Construction Site of New Denver Broncos Training Facility” on Tuesday afternoon as Broncos players were talking with the media following practice, making clear that it was still an “active investigation.”

From the ASO: “At approximately 8:20 p.m. on June 15, Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency at the construction site of the new Broncos Training Facility, located at 13409 E. Broncos Parkway. A construction worker was found unresponsive by co-workers in a confined ceiling area. South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded and used tools to gain access to the worker. Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.”

The Broncos released a statement shortly after the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office: “The Denver Broncos are heartbroken to learn a subcontractor working on our new training center passed away Monday while on-site. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the individual’s family, coworkers, and friends during this difficult time.”

NY Construction Company Issues Statement

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the construction worker was a subcontractor with Turner Construction Company, a New York-based construction firm that, according to its website, has worked on 18 different NFL stadiums and boasted that the 2025 NFL season began and ended at Turner-constructed stadiums.

“The National Football League kicks off its 2025 season at the Turner-built Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles,” TCC wrote on its website. “The championship returns to Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers—another Turner-built venue.”

Turner issued a statement on the death on Tuesday: “Yesterday, a construction worker was found unresponsive at the project site. Fellow workers sought assistance from the onsite safety team, and emergency services responded. The individual was later pronounced deceased at the scene. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker’s family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time. Work at the site has been suspended as we support the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. This is a heartbreaking loss for the worker’s family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and all those impacted by this tragedy. Counseling and support services are available to those affected.”

Details on Broncos’ New Training Facility

Construction on the new training facility for the Broncos, who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs in 2025, began in 2024 and was scheduled to be completed this summer.

According to the Broncos’ website, the training facility, called Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, is a “state-of-the-art, 205,000-square-foot, three-story facility consolidates both football and business operations, featuring a player-centric first floor designed for maximum efficiency, a mass-timber design, and an underground parking garage.”

The Broncos open the 2026 regular season on the road, traveling to face their AFC West Division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1.