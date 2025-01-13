Bo Nix Makes Stunning Announcement After Broncos’ Season Ends

The Denver Broncos believe in Bo Nix for many reasons, and one of the top reasons is his toughness and leadership. Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft, proved how warranted the Broncos’ belief was, announcing he played a portion of the season injured.

According to Fantasy Pros, Nix finished the 2024 season seventh in snaps played with 1,088.

He did not miss one snap for the Bronco’s offense during the season. Nix was fourth in dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

“It was a long 18,19-week season. But, fortunately, God was good to me this year. He allowed me to stay upright, and I was healthy, got to play each and every game. Obviously, we all played with some bruises and some cuts and scrapes,” Nix told reporters on January 13.

“The Vegas week was just – I had a traverse process fracture in my back. But that, we got treatment and kind of made it through that week, ‘Monday Night Football’. It was a stretch that we were all kind of banged up, and [I] wasn’t gonna miss the first Monday night game, so. I got treatment on it. And then we were fortunate to have an off-week that next week, and it kind of away after that. But for that moment, it was annoying, but we all play with things.”

Raiders edge Tyree Wilson recorded the lone sack on Nix in that Week 12 matchup, but Maxx Crosby also got a hit on the QB.

“I got twisted up a little bit,” said Nix, who was hit one another time, by Maxx Crosby, in the game. “Three travers process fractures, but a lot of guys play with a lot of those kind of things.”

Fans and teammates alike were taken aback by Nix’s toughness.

“He doesn’t flinch,” Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz told media members on January 13 when asked about Nix playing through the issue. “He never flinched all year, whether it was playing in his first game or playing injured. That shows his toughness and his competitiveness.”

Nix played against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 before the bye week in Week 14. He was likely still dealing with some discomfort up to and potentially including Week 18.

“#Broncos QB Bo Nix made this throw to Marvin Mims while having a broken back,” the MileHighHuddle handle marveled in a post on X after the QB’s announcement, sharing a clip of the 93-yard touchdown pass versus the Browns.

“Bo Nix had the third-most total touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history and made this throw with a fractured back,” Wolf Sports’ Dylan Chappine posted with a clip of the play above

“DAWG: #Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix played through THREE FRACTUES [sic] in his back during the Raiders & Browns game and did not miss a single snap,” the ML Football handle posted. “A true leader and an absolute dawg.”

Bo Nix Battled Through Back Injury During Regular Season

Treatment for the injury depends on severity. One option includes surgery. The other usually includes immobilization and pain mitigation.

“Transverse process fractures are a type of spinal fracture. The transverse process is the bony projection on either side of your vertebrae (the bones that make up your spinal column). They’re usually caused by traumas like any other type of broken bone,” the Cleveland Clinic writes.

“If your fracture is mild and the bones did not move far out of place (if it’s non-displaced), you might only need a splint or cast. Splinting usually lasts for three to five weeks. If you need a cast, it will likely be for longer, typically six to eight weeks. In both cases, you’ll likely need follow-up X-rays to make sure your bones are healing correctly.”

Since Nix did not miss any time, it is reasonable to conclude his was of the less severe variety.

Bo Nix, Sean Payton Send Clear Message on Broncos Offseason

After his rough second half against the Buffalo Bills, Nix came away dialed in on his plans for the offseason. He said he has a love-hate relationship with the period.

“I’m gonna attack it. We got a lot of building, and learning, and growing to do. So that’s what I’m very excited about. I think offseason, off time is not my favorite because of the vacation. But off time is my favorite because it’s time to get better, and it’s time to work on my craft. To work on the things that I got to work on so that I can be better for our team and that we don’t get stuck in this position next year,” Nix told reporters on January 12.

“There’s certain things that I can contribute to this team more, and that’s what I got to find and focus on this offseason, so. I’ll play it by ear, we’ll get a good plan together, I’ll make sure that I’m working when I gotta work and also taking the time that I haven’t had. So it’s going to be a good offseason, and I’m excited for it and looking forward to it.”

Play

The Broncos can help Nix by improving the pieces around him. Moreover, head coach Sean Payton’s comments after the loss to the Bills suggest the Broncos plan on making the most of their upcoming flexibility.

“We get out of that cap problem,” Payton told reporters on January 12.

“That cap we have available, everyone has available. So it’s not like our dollar is stronger than everyone else’s. So we have to have a good offseason.”

The Broncos absorbed $53 million of the $85 million dead cap hit they incurred by cutting Russell Wilson in 2024. They still have another $32 million owed, but Over The Cap projects them to have $48 million.