Bo Nix Gets Honest About Justin Herbert Ahead of Broncos-Chargers Tilt

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix missed crossing paths with Justin Herbert at Oregon by three seasons, beginning his freshman season at Auburn as the Los Angeles Chargers QB was completing his collegiate career.

However, the two did face each other in Nix’s first collegiate game. It was a 27-21 victory for Nix and his Tigers.

The two former Ducks will meet again when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 6.

“I played with his little brother, Pat,” Nix told reporters on October 9. “He would be back every once in a while. He came to a game or two, and I was just able to be around him, and talk, and just kind of get to know him. Obviously, it’s not super close because we didn’t have a whole lot of time.

“I do appreciate him coming before me … He played for a while at Oregon, went through some tough times and battled through it, and he won a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl. So he’s one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon. And now, he’s been in the league for several years, been watching him, and he’s been doing some great things. So it’ll be fun watching him live and fun seeing him again.”

https://twitter.com/CFBRep/status/1722070252639367454/

The Chargers come in rested off their bye week at 2-2. They also listed seven players on their first injury report of the week, including starters in Herbert and right tackle Joe Alt on offense and Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James on defense.

Bosa and James were non-participants in the session while Herbert, Alt, and starting left tackle Rashawn Slater were all limited.

That could bode well for Nix and the offense and the Broncos’ blitz-heavy defense.

Bo Nix Reflects on Previous Head-to-Head Matchup vs Justin Herbert

Nix completed 41.9% of his passes for 177 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the game.

Herbert completed 75.7% of his throws for 242 yards with 1 touchdown and 0 picks.

“It was a great head-to-head battle,” Nix said. “They had a really good football team. I still remember them being one of the best defenses that I played. And Justin you had a great game himself, and it came down to the wire. And it was just a really good college football game that day.”

Herbert’s Ducks led 14-6 at halftime, tacking on another TD in the third quarter before Nix and Co. rallied to score 21 straight points, including the game-winning drive.

Auburn finished 8-4 that season while Oregon went 12-2.

Promising Broncos Rookie Returns to Practice

The Broncos had three starters – Josh Reynolds, Luke Wattenberg, and Alex Palczewski – miss their first practice session of the week.

They also had a notable return, though.

Rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime has been sidelined since Week 1 with an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. The Broncos designated Estime to return on October 9 and he was a full participant according to their first injury report of the week.

Estime has two carries for 14 yards. The Broncos’ running game – and, specifically, starter Javonte Williams – has gotten going over the Weeks 4 and 5.

However, Estime was expected to push Williams for playing time.

Injuries have hindered him even back in the spring when he had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. The Broncos lost Tyler Badie to injured reserve with a back injury suffered in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.