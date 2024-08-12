Insider Shares Colts’ Take on Bo Nix After Broncos Debut in Preseason Win

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised all three of the team’s quarterbacks after the preseason-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts.

At least one, rookie first-round pick Bo Nix, left some Colts seeing what was advertised.

“The poise and presence he played with bolstered the idea that on-task experience in college—he started an NCAA-record 61 games at the major-conference level—indeed equates to NFL readiness,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on August 12. “So how real was what we saw?

“Well, talking to Indianapolis Colts’ folks faced with Nix on this particular afternoon, I know they saw a guy who threw it well when he was in rhythm, did a good job creating with his legs when needed, showed really nice speed, and looked ready for the stage (even if he was a bit jumpy in the pocket at times). In other words, if you came in thinking he’d start, you probably weren’t moved off your spot much Sunday.”

Bo Nix was the most efficient QB in his draft class because of his ability to process complex schemes with ease and the QUICK RELEASE you see on this TD throw. He showed that going 15/21 for 125 yards with 4 scoring drives in his preseason debut and his creativity too. 🎥- @NFL pic.twitter.com/kiNXiPcKsy — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 11, 2024

Nix finished 15-of-21 (71.4%) with 125 yards and one touchdown in the 34-30 victory.

But he led the Broncos on scoring drives on four of his five possessions, overcoming an early center exchange fumble and putting 20 points on the scoreboard.

Bo Nix Optimistic After 1st Preseason Game With Broncos

“I felt pretty good today,” Nix told reporters on August 11. “I thought … we executed well, guys were in the right spots, and we moved the ball efficiently a lot of part of the day, and that usually turns into points.

“When you can get points in a game like that that’s kind of going back and forth, it’s always good.”

Payton previously said that Nix would get his first start at home versus the Green Bay Packers, per 9News’ Mike Klis on August 9. The battle to be the Broncos starter likely wages on, however.

Stidham finished with 47 yards and one interception on 4-for-7 passing in his start. The lone incumbent in the Broncos quarterback race, he will have more runway to bolster his standing atop the depth chart over Nix and Zach Wilson versus the Packers.

Payton has been measured in his comments about the QB battle and continued that trend.

Sean Payton: Jarrett Stidham Will Play More Snaps vs Green Bay Packers

“All three of those guys, I thought, did a good job,” Payton told reporters on August 11. “You start with Stiddy [Jarrett Stidham], and he gets a tough break where the ball bounces off [Samaje] Perine. And we’re in scoring position before Tim [Patrick]‘s penalty. We’re in scoring position the penalty brings us out of scoring position. But all three of them did a good job.”

“He’ll [Stidham] get more [snaps] next week. All of that those guys are getting – they’re doing a good job of handling the competition. They really are, and they’re taking advantage of the reps they’re getting when they’re in. And they’re focused on putting their best stuff together on tape when they’re in the game; all three of them. And so those numbers will unfold a little differently next weekend. We’ll see on Sunday at home.”

The question will be how much playing time the Broncos give Wilson in Nix’s start.

Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired from the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 draft, finished 10-for-13 for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions versus Indianapolis.