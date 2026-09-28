Bo Nix, Broncos Make NFL History With Win Over Rams on ‘Sunday Night Football’

In his third season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has already built up quite the reputation as a comeback king, leading the NFL in game-winning drives in 2025.

Against the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3, they made NFL history.

“Teams in NFL HISTORY to win a game in back-to-back seasons by overcoming a 13+ point first-half shutout & scoring 30+ second-half points,” OptaStats’ Greg Harvey posted on X on September 27, noting that only the “Broncos – 2025-26” qualified.

“That’s it.”

Harvey added in a separate post, “The Broncos did this in Week 7 of 2025 against the Giants (Down 13-0, won 33-32).”

Broncos’ Bo Nix Continues Winning Ways

Nix finished the game with 186 passing yards, his 13th fewest in a game as a pro. He tacked on 2 touchdowns, with a third coming on one of his four carries for 7 yards. But Nix came away with the most important stat of all.

The win.

NFL Researcher posted, “Bo Nix since 2025 (QB Rank)…,” listing the third-year passer’s various standings among his peers:

7 fourth qtr comebacks (1st)

9 game-winning drives (1st)

20 TD when trailing by 1 score (1st)

12 TD in 4th quarter (T-3rd)

13 TD on 3rd/4th down (4th)

5 TD on 3rd down in 4th qtr (T-1st)

There is something to be said for avoiding being in comeback mode so frequently. There is also something to be said for consistently being able to overcome adverse situations, even the self-inflicted one.

Broncos’ Talanoa Hufanga Added Tremendous Value

While Nix and the Broncos delivered, their defensive counterparts sealed the game, namely safety Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga had 5 total tackles and 2 interceptions, including Stafford’s pick-6, but his impact went beyond the standard box score.

“Talanoa Hufanga did not allow a reception on four targets in coverage against the Rams, recording three passes defensed including two interceptions,” Next Gen Stats posted on X.

“Hufanga’s interceptions added +60.8% in net win probability, including +55.4% on his pick six.”

The Broncos signed Hufanga in free agency during the 2025 offseason, and the former San Francisco 49ers star has been all that the organization could have hoped for. That was before he sent the reigning MVP, Stafford, and the Rams home with a loss.

Rams Make Ominous History

The Rams joined Nix, Hufanga, and the Broncos in making history, albeit of a more dubious variety.

“Rams are only the 11th team in NFL history to lose a game where they had at least 480 yards on offense and allowed 260 or fewer yards on defense,” The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva posted on X on September 27.

The Rams and Broncos both reached their respective conference championships in 2025.

However, the Rams entered the season as prohibitive favorites to reach the Super Bowl in 2026, while the Broncos’ outlook has been more varied.

On Sunday night, against a Rams team hit hard by injuries–the Broncos have availability issues of their own–Denver proved its resolve. There is some debate about the officiating during the contest, but that is not Nix and the Broncos’ concern.