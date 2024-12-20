‘Frustrated’ Bo Nix Sends Strong Message Following Broncos’ Loss to Chargers

Bo Nix could only watch as the Los Angeles Chargers marched down the field for the game-sealing drive in their 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16. Nix and the Broncos had put up 21 points in the first half.

However, the Chargers, who swept the season series with the win, answered with 21 unanswered points. The Broncos could only muster six points the rest of the way.

When asked how he leads the team after a loss like this, Nix remained confident.

“The good thing is my role is going to be pretty simple, because every guy – everybody in that locker room – every guy wants to already play next week,” Nix told reporters on December 19. “I think at this point, we’re all competitively frustrated, and I think we’re excited for this opportunity. We know this next one’s the most important, and we just want to, I think, go out next week and not feel this way again.”

Furthermore, Nix remained on the same page about Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s decision to call passes on the first two plays on Denver’s drive that preceded the Chargers’ historic fair catch free kick before halftime.

“I think every offense in the league is trying to go score.” Nix said about the costly sequence.

Next up for the Broncos are the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 6-8 and have the No. 31 scoring defense. But the Bengals also boast Joe Burrow guiding the league’s No. 5 scoring offense.

Bo Nix Voices Frustration After Broncos’ 2nd Loss to Chargers

Nix completed 72.5% of his passes for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions in the loss. The Broncos’ 245 total passing yards (minus lost sack yardage) is the fourth most the Chargers have allowed this season.

Denver’s 355 total yards are the fifth-most LA, who boast the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL, has allowed in a game this season.

For Nix, the loss overshadowed his performance as he echoed his teammates’ sentiments.

“Same, just frustrated. The difference in our two games with them has been 7 points. And just got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone one more time. And that’s the frustrating part, is the difference the margin for error is 1 touchdown. It’s just – we should be able to find a way to get 1 touchdown,” Nix said.

“Fortunately, we got another part of the season. You got to go out there and do it again. And then, it’s just we kind of found ways to almost beat ourselves tonight. We just had many opportunities and just didn’t capitalize.”

Bo Nix Goes Viral in Postgame Moment With Chargers Star

Nix and Chargers QB Justin Herbert share a common background as former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks. But Nix went viral after the game for his postgame moment with another Chargers star on the other side of the ball.

Nix and Chargers safety Derwin James exchanged jerseys on the field following the Broncos’ loss.

The two players did not face each other in college when James attended Florida State.

However, James finished the game with 5 total tackles. It was his first outing without at least 6 tackles and or a sack since Week 10. His team also walked away victorious and overtook the Broncos for the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race.