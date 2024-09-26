Bo Nix Gets Real About Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Broncos-Jets Showdown

Bo Nix was five years old when then-21-year-old Aaron Rodgers made his NFL regular season debut in 2005.

Rodgers, a former first-round pick then with the Green Bay Packers, would not start his first game for three more seasons. Flash forward to Week 4 of the 2024 season and Rodgers is set to make his 228th start when his New York Jets host the Denver Broncos.

Nix, set for his fourth start, said it was difficult to describe the upcoming showdown succinctly.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Nix told reporters on September 25. “I grew up watching him do all his cool plays for so long. And over time, I’ve watched a lot of his highlights.

“It’s crazy that I get to go out there and play against him. Really looking forward to meeting him for the first time. It’s hard to put into words that on Sunday you get to play a great like that. But that’s what the NFL brings. That’s why it’s such a special game.”

“So when Nix was 10, Rodgers was winning his Super Bowl with the Packers and when Nix was 14 Rodgers had second of 4 MVP seasons,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on September 25. “Fan grows up, gets to play against star who’s still playing.”

Rodgers missed most of the 2023 campaign, his first with the Jets. He ruptured his Achilles four snaps into the Jets’ season opener.

Three years removed from his last Pro Bowl appearance, Rodgers remains effective.

Broncos Must Blitz Aaron Rodgers With Caution

Rodgers is completing 67.4% of his passes for 624 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception through three weeks of the season.

The Broncos are the highest-ranking defense the Jets have faced in 2024.

Denver ranks third in points and sixth in yards while tying for the fourth-most sacks in the league entering Week 4. They are also blitzing at a league-high 45.7% clip, per Pro Football Reference, which could be risky against Rodgers.

He has completed 64% of his throws for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns versus the blitz, per Pro Football Focus. Rodgers has completed 56.3% of his passes for 120 yards when pressured.

So if the Broncos do blitz, they better ensure it gets home.

Aaron Rodgers Name-Drops Pat Surtain II

Rodgers talked up the Broncos’ defense when asked what kind of challenges the unit – which features former Jet John Franklin-Myers along the defensive line – presents.

He name-dropped Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II.

“The front’s really good, the backers are athletic and sideline-to-sideline players. Pat’s one of the best players in the league, any position, and the back end is playing well,” Rodgers told reporters on September 25. They’ve played solid on defense. So it’s going to be a good test for us.”

Rodgers is 3-3 versus Broncos head coach Sean Payton in his career, completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,394 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 8 picks.

The Jets are 2-1 and feature the best quarterback the Broncos’ defense has faced this season.