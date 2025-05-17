Broncos QB Bo Nix Warned of Looming ‘Danger’ After NFL Announcement

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos won 10 games during the 2024 regular season and reached the playoffs as an organization for the first time since 2015. However, Nix and the Broncos are facing impending “danger” following the release of the 2025 schedule.

Broncos owner Greg Penner said the team’s “absolute goal” for 2025 is to win the AFC West, where the Denver Gazette’s Paul Klee noted head coach Sean Payton “has work to do.”

Payton is 6-6 in the AFC West since taking over the Broncos in 2023.

“[Payton] needed the Chiefs to sit their starters in the regular-season finale just to creep back to .500 against the division,” Klee wrote on May 16. “Now that the NFL has tape on Nix, I see a 9-8 record. But the absolute goal is to win the division.”

Payton has gone 3-3 versus the Broncos’ division rivals in both seasons at the helm, and notched his two other wins in 2024 against the Las Vegas Raiders team in turmoil. The Broncos lost both meetings versus the Los Angeles Chargers with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach.

On the other hand, Nix, Payton, and the Broncos were a blocked field goal from beating the Chiefs in Week 10 before a blocked field goal secured a victory for KC.

The Raiders have a new head coach in Pete Carroll, though Payton is 4-3 against him.

Broncos Schedule Looms Large for Bo Nix, Sean Payton

The AFC West is just one potential “danger” spot for the Broncos. Denver Gazette sports editor Chris Schmaedeke chose a different stretch of games that could test Nix and the Broncos.

“The Broncos start the 2025 season with two very winnable games against the Titans at home and the Colts on the road,” Schmaedeke wrote. “Then quarterback Bo Nix’s sophomore season really gets going.

“Facing the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles in three straight weeks? That could prove troublesome for the young Broncos quarterback.”

The Broncos have found their franchise QB in Bo Nix Really impressed by the rookie season Nix put together….I think the sky is the limit for this Broncos team if they can get a few more pieces. @UnderdogFantasy All 22 QB Playoff Breakdown: Bo Nix pic.twitter.com/D6Od2RGwVQ — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 17, 2025

Schmaedeke believes “questions” could pop up if Nix, Payton, and the Broncos hit a rough spot.

“The pressure on coach Sean Payton and Nix will heat up if Denver struggles in these games. If Payton’s offense with Nix at the helm can’t keep up, questions will start,” Schmaedeke wrote. “Nix’s job status will never be in question, but fans will expect growth in his second year, and the Broncos need to start beating good teams.

Schmaedeke believes Nix must notch at least one victory for the Broncos in that three-game span from Week 3 through Week 5.

Schmaedeke said the schedule sets up for another 10-win campaign.

Bo Nix Held Up His End of Bargain vs AFC West

The Broncos’ schedule may threaten to hinder Nix, but the second-year QB did his part against the AFC West and the NFC South, the two largest sample sizes of games the former No. 12 overall pick played in 2024.

The Broncos beat up on the NFC South, going 4-0 with Nix completing 73.5% of his passes for 970 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

He also posted a 1,494-14-1 line on 69.6% completion against his division rivals.

However, the Broncos went 1-6 in one-score games. Their lone victory came in a 10-9 slopfest against the New York Jets in Week 4. Nix completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,357 yards, 10 TDs, and 4 INTs in those contests.