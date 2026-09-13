Broncos Get Huge Injury News for Week 3 Showdown vs. Rams

Few players in NFL history have terrified opposing quarterbacks like Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Fortunately for the Denver Broncos, they won’t have to face Garrett in a Week 3 showdown between Super Bowl Contenders on Sunday Night Football.

With Broncos quarterback Bo Nix coming off a season-ending fractured ankle in 2025, that’s good news for Denver fans.

“Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to injured reserve,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and wasn’t himself in Thursday’s opener. The hope is he’s back in four weeks … Myles Garrett is now set to miss games against the Giants, Broncos, Eagles and Bills. L.A. hosts the Cardinals in Week 6.”

“Broncos will not see Myles Garrett in Week 3,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Rams Might Have Aaron Donald Moving Forward

“When the Rams play next Monday night vs. the Giants, they will be without Myles Garrett but they very well could have back Aaron Donald,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Garrett, obtained in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, played in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, and looked like a shell of his former dominant self.

Donald ended his retirement after 2 seasons to return to the Rams and is a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“The two biggest trades of the offseason were Myles Garrett to the Rams and AJ Brown to the Patriots,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Both players have been placed on IR after just one game played. Tough starts.”

Blockbuster Trade Brought Myles Garrett to Rams

Garrett was eventually sent to the Rams in exchange for 2-time Pro edge rusher Jared Verse and the Rams’ 2027 1st-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, and a conditional 2029 3rd-round pick.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and a 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is a 7-time NFL All-Pro and 7-time Pro Bowler.

He’s also a clear-cut future Pro Football Hall of Famer — maybe even if he never player another NFL game. Garrett signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension before the 2025 season with the Browns.