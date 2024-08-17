Jordan Love Gets Real About Pat Surtain II After Broncos-Packers Joint Practice

The Denver Broncos had an encouraging joint practice with the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidmann and Nick Kosmider. Set to face off on August 18, the two teams had a joint session on August 16.

The Broncos struggled in their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 but shined against the Packers.

Broncos standout cornerback Pat Surtain II even impressed Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“Pat Surtain is a really good player,” Love said, per Kosmider and Schneidmann on August 16. “That always stands out, a really good DB like him. He’s kind of the heart and soul of that defense. He’s a lockdown corner over there.”

Pat Surtain II has broken up every pass thrown his way today. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) August 16, 2024

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2022 First Team All-Pro made several plays during the practice.

“Love … was reminded of why cornerback Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of the best in the game when he had a great pass breakup against receiver Romeo Doubs on what looked like a comeback route,” Schneidmann and Kosmider wrote. “Surtain had his second impressive pass breakup of practice on a pass over the middle to [Bo] Melton.

“To force the turnover on downs, Surtain had yet another great pass breakup on the right sideline to prevent an acrobatic Doubs catch.”

Broncos Star Pat Surtain II Continues to Impress Rivals

Surtain, 24, allowed 59.3% completion on passes thrown in his direction in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. That ranked eighth among all defenders to face at least 90 targets on the season, per Stathead.

Surtain was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft. He ranks fifth among all defenders with at least 264 targets thrown in their coverage since he entered the league. Love is not the only player to offer praise for Surtain in recent months.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams called Surtain the “best corner in the league” during an appearance on “The Rush” podcast in May.

Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay also gave the top honor to Surtain.

“Surtain by far I’ll give one. I can give No. 1 spot, Surtain is the number one corner right now – to me,” Slay said on the “2nd Wind” podcast in September 2023. “Overall game. Definitely after last year’s performance. He had a great performance, man.”

Surtain is in the final year of a four-year, $20.9 million contract, but will count $19 million against the cap in 2025 if he plays out the season on his fifth-year option.

Former Broncos RB Seeking to Prove Point With Packers

Surtain could have to make a few stops on running back Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the Packers after the Broncos cut him following rookie minicamp in May 2023. He is looking to exact some measure of revenge.

“The Broncos cut me so I’m going in there with a different mindset, prove a point to them,” Wilson said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on X on August 14.

With Green Bay planning to rest its starters in the game, Wilson could be the Packers’ RB2.

That would set him up for a significant workload and an opportunity to outshine the Broncos backs. Some of the current group were kept over him like fellow 2023 undrafted free agent Jordan McLaughlin. Wilson had 85 yards on 14 carries in 2023.