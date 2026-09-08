Denver Broncos Part Ways With Injury-Prone Former Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos could no longer wait on Drew Sanders to get healthy or perform at a consistent level.

“The Broncos waived Drew Sanders from their IR, per the wire,” DNVR’s Xac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Drew’s time in Denver is officially over.”

“It appears the Broncos are saying goodbye to OLB/ILB Drew Sanders,” Denver 9News Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “The 3rd-round pick from 2023 draft has been waived/injured per source. Achilles tear in 2024 offseason started injury domino on player with great upside potential but couldn’t stay healthy the past 3 years. Not his fault injuries found him.”

“Broncos waived Drew Sanders from IR today, per the wire,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account. “Was coming since the cutdown, but Sanders is now officially no longer with Denver.”

Writing on Wall for Sanders in Training Camp

Sanders hasn’t been able to stay healthy or be consistently available for the Broncos since he was selected in 2023, and The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider predicted Sanders would be out in the cold in his 53-man roster predictions before the start of training camp.

Sanders missed all but 4 games in 2024 with a torn Achilles tendon and missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury suffered during training camp.

“Will Cooper, who faces a second-degree felony charge with an arraignment date in late August, face a suspension from the NFL for violation of its personal conduct policy?” Kosmider wrote on July 31. “For now, the Broncos are operating with Cooper being a member of the roster, but they could keep extra numbers in this room as they build contingencies for a possible extended absence for the veteran edge rusher. If he can stay healthy — a moving target during his first three seasons in the league — Sanders could be a depth answer for the Broncos on the edge.”

Broncos Switched Positions for Drew Sanders

After missing 30 of 34 regular-season games over the last 2 seasons, including all of the 2025 season with a foot injury, Sanders was trying out a new role in 2026, although it’s 1 he’s already familiar with.

“Per sources, Drew Sanders is changing positions and going back to OLB this year,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on April 20.

Sanders moving positions represents a flip-flop of sorts with another Broncos standout, with reports that edge rusher Jonah Elliss was moving from edge rusher to inside linebacker.

“(Broncos head coach) Sean Payton said Jonah Elliss is going to take some snaps at ILB,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on X.