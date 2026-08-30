Broncos Finally Set to Cut Ties With George Paton Draft Bust

It took three years for the Denver Broncos to move on from one of their greatest draft misses under general manager George Paton, especially since the organization acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

“It appears the #Broncos are saying goodbye to OLB/ILB Drew Sanders. The 3rd-round pick from 2023 draft has been waived/injured per source,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on August 30. “Achilles tear in 2024 offseason started injury domino on player with great upside potential but couldn’t stay healthy the past 3 years. Not his fault injuries found him.”

The Broncos selected Sanders 67th overall during the 2023 draft.

He has played in 21 games total across the three seasons that have passed since then, and not at all during the regular season since Week 18 of the 2024 campaign.

What Comes Next for Drew Sanders

The Broncos’ decision is a noteworthy one, because it once again suggests that injuries are a leading cause.

What happens next will be worth monitoring, because it is possible that Sanders returns to the Broncos at a later date, perhaps as a member of their practice squad. He will have a wait ahead of him, though.

If and when Sanders clears waivers, he will revert to the Broncos’ injured reserve.

The Broncos will then release him with an injury settlement. After that, he will be free to sign with whatever team he pleases.

If Sanders and the Broncos have reunion in mind, they will need to wait for three weeks beyond a date agreed upon as part of the settlement before making it happen. That would be a fitting development, given the Broncos will be without Jonathon Cooper.

Cooper went on the commissioner’s exempt list amid his pending legal situation.

Sanders is not a reliable option, but he remains one the Broncos are familiar with and could still stand to see deliver on the promise he has flashed in the past.