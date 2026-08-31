Broncos Concerned After Cutting Tight End to Finalize 53-Man Roster

The Denver Broncos took a several risks at the roster cutdown deadline, and general manager George Paton tipped his hand admitting as much.

Paton cut ties with three players who were part of the Broncos’ seven-prospect class from the 2026 draft: fifth-round pick and tight end Justin Joly, as well as seventh-round selections in safety Miles Scott and linebacker Red Murdock.

Asked if he was “concerned” about losing any of the trio, Paton spoke candidly

“You always worry about the guys you want to bring back, that they could get claimed. And if we do, like we told them, we’re going to give them a hug and wish them the best. That’s part of it; that’s part of the league. Obviously, it’s a risk when you put guys like out out there. But again, it’s just part of it,” Payton told reporters on August 30.

“We’re going to be looking a lot of other rosters tonight as well. I think there’ll be 1,100 guys on the roster. But last year, I think there was only 26 guys claimed. And so, we’ll just kind of see. Maybe the number is going to be greater this year. But we’ve kind of weighed that.”

Scott and Murdock being seventh-round picks makes the Broncos’ decision on them more conventional. Joly was the Broncos’ fourth pick in the draft.

Broncos GM George Paton Gets Honest About Justin Joly

Paton suggested that the Broncos wanted to bring one or all of the three cut draft picks back, but his further comments about Joly in particular could explain why Denver was willing to risk him at all.

“Justin, talented player. We knew it when we drafted him; we knew he was raw, and we still like the player. He was coming on towards the end of training camp. Tight end position is a tough position for a rookie. He missed a lot of the off season, just a little bit behind. We wish we had another game or two,” Paton said, reiterating that they still like Joly.

“We think he’s going to have a nice career. You just got to make tough decisions … to build the best 53 you can make.”

The Broncos’ tight end position has been underwhelming.

They still have both starters in Adam Trautman and two-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram, though, and they also kept rookie seventh-rounder Dallen Bentley, which further clouds Joly’s possible return, even on the practice squad.