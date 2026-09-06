Broncos Could Get Big Break Against Patrick Mahomes Before Week 1

The Denver Broncos could catch an important break before they ever take the field against Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.

Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Josh Simmons continues to deal with a back injury, and his chances of playing against Denver on September 14 reportedly are moving in the wrong direction. That would be particularly significant against a Broncos defense that led the NFL in sacks for the second consecutive season in 2025.

Chiefs Hall of Fame center and Sports Radio 810 WHB host Tim Grunhard reported on September 5 that Simmons’ chances of playing in the opener were “not trending well.” Simmons had already missed both of Kansas City’s practices earlier in the week while rehabbing the injury.

The Chiefs have not ruled Simmons out of the game, making his participation when Kansas City returns to practice one of the developments worth watching before the AFC West rivals meet on “Monday Night Football.”

For Denver, however, the potential matchup advantage is obvious.

Josh Simmons’ Status Could Put Chiefs’ Protection to Test

Simmons entered the offseason positioned to reclaim his job as Kansas City’s starting left tackle after playing eight games as a rookie in 2025.

The Chiefs selected the former Ohio State tackle with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Kansas City’s own offseason preview noted that Simmons had won the starting job during his rookie training camp and played well before a wrist injury eventually ended his season.

Now Kansas City may need another solution at the position just as Mahomes returns from the most significant injury of his NFL career.

Mahomes underwent surgery on December 15, 2025, to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The Chiefs have spent the offseason working toward having him available for the opener, which comes almost exactly nine months after the procedure.

Heavy’s Nick Roesch identified veteran Jaylon Moore as the logical replacement if Simmons cannot play. Moore filled in for Simmons during part of the 2025 season and has competed for Kansas City’s right tackle job. Rookie Kahlil Benson has also received work on the left side.

Either scenario could create an inviting matchup for Denver.

Nik Bonitto Leads Broncos Pass Rush Into Chiefs Matchup

The Broncos aren’t merely hoping their pass rush becomes a strength in 2026. It already is one.

Denver recorded a franchise-record 68 sacks last season after collecting 63 in 2024, leading the NFL in the category in consecutive years.

Nik Bonitto led the Broncos with a career-high 14 sacks in 2025 while adding 28 quarterback hits. Denver’s pass rush as a whole helped the Broncos lead the NFL in sacks for a second consecutive season.

The group will look different in Week 1, however. Jonathon Cooper is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt list, leaving Bonitto alongside Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman among Denver’s outside linebackers.

Bonitto remains the centerpiece of that group, and a potential absence for Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons could create an inviting matchup for Denver’s top pass rusher.

And getting pressure on Mahomes could carry extra significance considering the circumstances of his return. Even if the Chiefs quarterback is fully cleared, September 14 would represent his first regular-season game since suffering the ACL injury in December.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made clear that Denver isn’t preparing for a diminished version of Mahomes.

Payton told reporters on September 2 that the Broncos are preparing for Mahomes “at his best,” rather than building their game plan around any possible limitations coming off the injury.

Simmons’ injury could nevertheless change the equation around him.

Broncos Have Immediate Stakes Against Kansas City

Denver does not have the luxury of easing into the 2026 schedule.

The Broncos visit Arrowhead Stadium in the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season on September 14. Denver won the AFC West with a 14-3 record in 2025, ending Kansas City’s nine-year run atop the division, and swept the Chiefs for the first time since 2014.

That makes any potential Week 1 advantage meaningful.

Simmons still has time to make enough progress to play, and Kansas City’s game-week practices should provide a clearer indication of his status.

But if the Chiefs are forced to protect Mahomes’ blind side with someone other than their starting left tackle, the assignment awaiting that replacement will be difficult.

Denver is bringing the NFL’s most productive pass rush from the last two seasons to Kansas City.

And Bonitto and company may now have one matchup in particular to attack.