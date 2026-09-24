Broncos Star Patrick Surtain Gets Honest Admission From Rams’ Davante Adams

Davante Adams has a walk-off touchdown against the Denver Broncos on his résumé. He also remembers the next time he faced Patrick Surtain II, and he isn’t pretending that round went his way.

Speaking Wednesday, September 23, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams’ Sunday night trip to Denver, Adams praised the Broncos cornerback and offered a candid assessment of their history. He said he considered Surtain the NFL’s best defensive back before becoming teammates with Trent McDuffie this year. Then he acknowledged that Surtain played the better game when they met in Denver to open the 2023 season.

“I’ve had a chance to play against Pat quite a few times now, and love his game, respect it,” Adams said during the Rams’ September 23 press conference. “He’s got some length, speed, and a lot of stuff you can’t teach at that position.”

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Davante Adams Recalls Two Very Different Games Against Patrick Surtain

Adams brought up his game-winning overtime touchdown against Denver while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. That play came in 2022. His next example came from the Raiders’ 2023 season opener in Denver, a game Adams assessed much differently.

“I can probably say honestly, he probably played a little bit better of a game, you know, in Denver versus me than what I played against him that opener in ’23,” Adams said.

Surtain recorded three pass breakups in that 2023 game, according to the Rams. Adams caught six passes for 66 yards in the matchup, but his praise for Surtain went beyond a box score.

“I got a lot of respect for a lot of guys, but he’s definitely up there as far as one of the ones I have the most respect for,” Adams said.

Broncos Face Adams Coming Off a 195-Yard Game

Denver gets this rematch at a difficult time. Adams caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Monday night. Puka Nacua missed that game, and his status for Sunday was still uncertain when the Rams spoke Wednesday.

Adams was careful to call his preference for McDuffie “no slight at Pat.” His comments made a finer distinction: he sees McDuffie every day now, but his respect for Surtain was built across years of competing against him.

Sunday gives them another result to weigh against those memories. Adams has the walk-off. Surtain has the 2023 opener.