Denver Broncos Make Patrick Surtain II Announcement Before Cardinals Game

The Denver Broncos announced a significant injury update on cornerback Patrick Surtain II on Friday, October 23, leaving the door open for their defensive superstar to return against the Arizona Cardinals.

Surtain has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup as he continues recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.

The designation comes after Surtain participated in all three practices this week, although he remained limited throughout. It marks his first week of practice participation since suffering the injury against the San Francisco 49ers on October 4.

That represents progress for the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but it is not a guarantee that he will be back on the field Sunday.

Patrick Surtain II Could Return After Missing Two Broncos Games

Surtain suffered a non-contact ankle injury during Denver’s Week 4 loss to San Francisco and did not return to the contest.

Initial concerns about the severity of the injury were eased when Reuters reported on October 5 that an MRI showed no serious damage to his right ankle.

Still, the injury forced Surtain to miss Denver’s victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. He did not participate in practice ahead of either game.

That changed Wednesday, when Surtain returned to the practice field. He subsequently logged three consecutive limited sessions before receiving his questionable designation Friday.

The Broncos now face a decision about whether to bring their All-Pro cornerback back against Arizona or give him additional recovery time.

Denver’s next matchup adds another consideration: The Broncos are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, making Surtain’s continued recovery particularly important as Denver prepares for an AFC West opponent.

Broncos Secondary Already Facing Another Major Absence

Surtain’s availability carries additional significance because Denver will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga against Arizona.

Hufanga was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury after missing all three practices this week. The Broncos also ruled out outside linebacker Jonah Elliss and running back Tyler Badie.

There is better news elsewhere in the secondary.

Cornerback Riley Moss, who has been recovering from a rib injury, was a full participant in practice throughout the week and carries no injury designation into Sunday’s game.

Moss returned against Seattle in Week 6 but played only 20 defensive snaps, according to the Broncos’ official reporting.

Meanwhile, Kris Abrams-Draine helped fill the void left by Surtain against the Seahawks. Although Seattle repeatedly targeted him in coverage, Abrams-Draine also intercepted quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Broncos have options if Surtain cannot play, including Abrams-Draine and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron. But replacing Surtain involves more than finding another cornerback to line up on the outside.

His ability to handle difficult one-on-one assignments gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph greater freedom in constructing coverage schemes and dialing up pressure. That flexibility is harder to replicate without him, particularly with Hufanga also sidelined.

When Will the Broncos Make a Final Decision on Patrick Surtain?

Denver has not announced whether Surtain will play against the Cardinals.

His questionable designation means his availability remains uncertain, and his status will become official when the Broncos announce their game-day inactives approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Denver is scheduled to face Arizona on Sunday, October 25, at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time on CBS.

The Broncos also listed rookie running back Jonah Coleman as questionable. Coleman practiced fully all three days after being designated to return from injured reserve, but he must be activated before he can play.

For Surtain, the progress is clear. He has gone from missing two games without practicing to giving Denver a legitimate decision to make ahead of Sunday.

Whether that translates into his first appearance since October 4 is now the biggest unanswered question surrounding the Broncos’ defense.