Broncos’ $96 Million All-Pro CB Registers Insane Passer Rating Stat

The Denver Broncos paid cornerback Patrick Surtain II like he was one of the NFL’s best defensive players before the season, signing him to the largest contract for his position in NFL history with a 4-year, $96 million extension.

Surtain has spent the last 4 months making sure the franchise got what it paid for.

With the Broncos sitting at 9-6 and in the middle of a rugged AFC playoff race, NFL on CBS shared an insane statistic about Surtain’s play in 2024 that shows why he’s still in the hunt for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

From NFL on CBS: “Patrick Surtain II has allowed a passer rating of 39.1 when targeted this season. A QB’s passer rating would be higher if they threw it into the ground on each pass (39.6).”

Mull that one over for a second as Surtain cruises toward his second NFL All-Pro selection and third Pro Bowl in 4 seasons — it’s better to just throw the ball into the ground than to try and throw at Surtain.

Surtain spoke with the media ahead of the Broncos’ Week 17 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where the Broncos can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Surtan has already tied his career high with 4 interceptions and has a career high 132 return yards, with 1 interception returned for a touchdown — a thrilling 100-yard touchdown return in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We know what’s at stake moving forward,” Surtain said on December 24. “All we’re focused on is getting this 10th win and securing another playoff spot.”

The Broncos are trying to clinch their first playoff spot since 2015, when Denver won Super Bowl 50, and have already clinched their first winning season since 2016.

Surtain Taking Over as NFL’s Best Cornerback

Surtain has essentially ended the discussion as to who the NFL’s best cornerback is this season — his play has been the linchpin for a Broncos defense ranked ninth in the NFL after finishing 29th in 2023.

The old adage of a great player lifting his teammates to greatness has never been more on display than with Surtain in 2024. First-year starter Riley Moss has leveled up at the other cornerback. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Defensive end Zach Allen is having an All-Pro year. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension on November 4.

And it all starts with Surtain, 24 years old, who has an 84 overall grade on PFF through 14 games — ranked 1st out of 217 eligible NFL cornerbacks.

Broncos, PS2 Have Work Cut Out in Week 17

What 2 weeks ago was a 91 percent chance for the Broncos to make the playoffs has dropped to 77 percent headed into Week 17 against the Bengals, who feature the NFL’s leading wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase with 108 receptions, 1,510 yards and 16 touchdowns along with the NFL’s leading passer in Joe Burrow with 4,229 yards, 39 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

If the Broncos can’t win in Week 17, they face a final Week 18 home game against the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could still very well be playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.