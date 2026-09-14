Sean Payton Favorite Gets Good News After Broncos Cut Ties in Roster Tweak

The Denver Broncos are moving on from Lil’Jordan Humphrey ahead of “Monday Night Football” against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps fittingly, though, there is a catch for the veteran and long-time favorite of Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

It did not take long for the news to spread, either.

“#Broncos have released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, per the wire. Procedural move and Humphrey is expected back with Denver,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on September 14.

“Broncos five WRs for the game tonight: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.”

Humphrey, 28, began his career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, where Payton coached him for three seasons. This is his third season opening the campaign with the Broncos and second stint.

Humphrey spent time with the New York Giants in 2025 before returning during the season.

Broncos Go With Five WRs vs Chiefs

The 6-foot-4 wideout has 75 career receptions for 926 yards and 8 touchdowns, but he is also a strong blocker and special teams contributor in addition to being a big-bodied target on offense.

The Broncos will roll into Monday night against the Chiefs five-deep at receiver. The group still has size in Sutton, Bryant, and Franklin. Franklin also has deep speed, though not on the level of Mims or Waddle, of course.

Still, the Broncos have needed Humphrey in the past.

They can only hope that they make it through Week 1 against their AFC West rivals without regretting their last-minute decision.

Chiefs Announce Roster Moves

The Broncos and Humphrey are not the only ones shaking things up, with the Chiefs announcing on X, “We have activated Practice Squad Players DT Marcus Harris and FB Ben VanSumeren via standard elevation.”

Chiefs star Chris Jones is uncertain to play in this contest.

The Chiefs’ decision to elevate Harris could suggest that they are at least preparing for the possibility Jones is limited or suffers a setback during the contest.

Notably, the Broncos also elevated a fullback to their active roster for game day, calling up another former Saints player in Adam Prentice. They also called up long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, whose practice squad roster spot could end up going to Humphrey.

That would allow the Broncos to continue gaming the elevation system.