Former Sean Payton Favorite Says Goodbye After Broncos Choose Ex-Ravens RB

The Denver Broncos are moving on from Jaleel McLaughlin in a move he tipped before news began to swirl.

“Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin appears to be saying Farewell on his IG,” Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark posted on X on August 30, including a screenshot of the veteran running back’s post on his Instagram story.

It said just that, and included a hands together/praying emoji.

McLaughlin was once a favorite of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, but that can only carry a player so far, especially in an upgraded room.

Broncos Decision on Jaleel McLaughlin Good News for Ex-Ravens Draft Pick

9News’ Mike Klis provided some context while confirming the news that the Broncos were cutting ties with McLaughlin.

If this is the end, McLaughlin rushed for 1,093 yards and 3 touchdowns on 226 carries in his Broncos tenure. He also had 263 yards and 4 TD on 59 receptions, giving him 1,356 yards from scrimmage and 7 total TDs.

The former undrafted free agent’s misfortune appears to be to another’s benefit.

“Veteran RB Jaleel McLaughlin has been released per source. He was team’s No. 2 RB behind Javonte his rookie and second years of 2022-23 but it shows how far RB room has come with [J.K] Dobbins, [RJ] Harvey, [Jonah] Coleman— and it now looks good for Tyler Badie to make the 53,” Klis posted, adding, “Tyler Badie the 4th RB on #Broncos 53 (with FB Adam Prentice released but signing back to practice squad tomorrow). Also Dobbins, Harvey, rookie Coleman.

“Badie too valuable as pass protector, punt protector and kickoff returner especially with [Marvin] Mims gimpy..”

The Broncos’ backfield will look to prove it can finally get by without McLaughlin. He is second on the team in carries during the regular season since the start of the 2023 campaign. That is more than just a bit contributor.

Dobbins has an extensive injury history.

Harvey was ineffective in his stead last season, leading the Broncos to draft Coleman, who is unproven at the NFL level. Badie, an ex Baltimore Raven, is undersized. So, there are risks.