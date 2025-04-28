Broncos Clear Air After Getting Bad News About $31 Million Star

The Denver Broncos received plaudits this offseason for their aggressive and targeted approach to free agency. The caveat is that players like Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, and Talanoa Hufanga have extensive injuries and are on the Broncos’ books.

Just one day after the 2025 draft concluded, the fear has become a reality for the upstart Bronocos.

Greenlaw, who began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, has suffered an injury.

“Former 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, now a member of the Denver Broncos, recently sustained a serious leg injury, multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area,” NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan wrote on April 27. “Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps while working out, sources said. The injury could force him to miss a substantial portion of the upcoming 2025 NFL season.”

Per Chan, the timetable for recovery can take anywhere from “several weeks up to several months” depending on whether or not the injury requires surgery to repair.

However, the Broncos have since expressed confidence that it will be closer to the former.

“#Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw did suffer a quadriceps injury working out,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on April 27, “but a source familiar with the situation says it’s a strain and should cost him a matter of weeks rather than months. Regular season not expected to be in jeopardy for the Denver free agent addition.”

Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw Has Extensive Injury History

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in free agency. He has played in a full slate of regular-season games once in his career, as a rookie. He tore his Achilles running onto the field during the 2023 Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Greenlaw missed all but two games in 2024 as he rehabbed from the injury before suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve.

He missed four games total in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but only two were due to injuries.

Greenlaw played in two games in 2021 as he injured – and then reinjured – his groin. He missed two games with a quad issue and suffered a head injury during training camp with the 49ers in 2020.