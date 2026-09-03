Broncos HC Sean Payton Gets Honest About Possible Deal for 6,000-Yard Hybrid

The Denver Broncos must get more out of their tight ends, and that reality continues to fuel speculation and questions about Taysom Hill.

The former New Orleans Saints star and multi-purpose offensive playmaker remains available in free agent and Broncos head coach Sean Payton once again faced questions about his former developmental find.

According to Payton, there was “nothing” new to note, though he has spoken with the veteran.

“I would let you know if we had anything,” Payton told reporters on September 2. “I talked to him at the Hall of Fame, but not–it was really just with a group of people.

Payton reiterated that there was “nothing new there” regarding Hill, but the Broncos’ continued need for help at the TE spot clearly remains, leading to the inquiries. Hill began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Saints under Payton in 2017.

A quarterback in college, he has become a hybrid playmaker, now at tight end, in the NFL.

Sean Payton Tells Truth About Broncos Tight Ends After Taysom Hill Question

Asked about the current state of the Broncos’ tight end room, Payton did not mention Hill. He also did not mention starters Adam Trautman and Evan Engram. Instead, Payton cited practice squad tight end Lucas Krull.

“I thought retaining Lucas was important, the practice squad. I like where that room’s at. And as it pertains to any of these positions, you’re always still paying attention. The pro scouts in charge with, now, writing these reports on these players that have just come into the league, and then getting updated information on how they’re doing,” Payton said.

“That takes place with, you know, all the all the clubs.”

Hill, 36, has 489 carries for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns, 110 receptions for 1,034 yards and 11 TDs, and 2,426 yards and 12 TDs (and 9 interceptions) on 63.3% passing in his career.

He is coming off a down year. Still, that is 6,011 yards and 57 touchdowns of production, which Hill has tallied in various ways during his pro career. However, the Broncos already a flex tight end on their roster, and have seen what it looks like when that does not pan out as planned.

Broncos TE Evan Engram Sends Strong Message After Lackluster Season

Engram drew attention over his answer after practice regarding himself and the Broncos’ TEs looking to make more of an impact in the passing game in 2026.

“We’re going to work for that, for sure,” Engram told reporters on September 2. “We have to cash in on our opportunities, we have to be ready when our number is called. And yeah, we have the talent in the room for everybody to make plays in the pass game. We have great talent in the running game. We’re just really smart room, and yeah, we’re hungry to make more plays on the field for sure.”

Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler, led the Broncos tight ends with 50 receptions for 461 yards and 1 touchdown during the 2025 regular season. A prized free agent signing in 2025 free agency, Engram is a different kind of player than Hill, despite their similar physical profiles.

Adding Hill would not necessarily spell the end for Engram with the Broncos.

It would, however, make them more dynamic, though, it is unclear how much of an appetite for the exotic new offensive coordinator Davis Webb has.