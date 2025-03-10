Agent Expects Broncos to Sign Potential ‘Joker’ in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos’ search for a “joker” – an elite pass-catching running back or tight end – for head coach Sean Payton’s offense continues, and it could come as a result of veteran wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey changing positions.

The Broncos seemingly had multiple options heading into the offseason, though many of them have re-signed with their current teams or have red flags.

Humphrey is expected to re-sign with the Broncos and is adding weight to transition to tight end.

“Frankly, I’m more than optimistic [Humphrey will re-sign] because of the relationship and the fact that it just fits the formula,’’ Humphrey’s agent, Jimmy Gould, told The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson in an interview published on March 7. “He probably within the next two weeks will be at 235.

“You won’t see it on him. It will be muscle. He’s winning his workouts. … He wants to do whatever is required to win.”

Humphrey is coming off a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

He has earned $4 million in his career, and Spotrac projects Humphrey could command a one-year, $2.3 million deal. Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $40.2 million to work with as of March 10, the start of the legal free agency tampering period.

Humphrey could serve as the pass-catching complement to blocking tight end Adam Trautman for the Broncos in 2025.

He is familiar with the scheme and could provide the skill set Payton is looking for.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey Could Bend Sean Payton’s Rule as Broncos’ Joker

Humphrey entered the league with Payton’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. After the New England Patriots released him in 2023, he reunited with Payton on the Broncos.

Humphrey, 27, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds. He caught 31 passes for 293 yards and 1 touchdown during the 2024 regular season, at least tying for fifth on the team in each category.

Payton has described the “joker” role in his offense in no uncertain terms. It is not a wideout.

“We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The ‘joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups.”

Payton and the Broncos did use 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. – a wide receiver by trade and All-Pro kick returner – in a “joker”-esque role in 2024.

However, the Broncos head coach reiterated the need for the team to find a “joker” this offseason, be it in free agency and the draft. Payton also noted that they have to be cognizant of the cost to do so, which could make a bargain option like Humphrey appealing.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups.”

Former Broncos HC Mike Shanahan Weighs in on Sean Payton

“Lil’Jordan is incredibly comfortable with (Payton) and trusts him and wants to continue to be part of the building (of the Broncos),’’ Gould told Tomasson. “And I think Sean Payton feels that way. They just have a huge amount of respect for each other.”

Gould and Payton have known each other for nearly 30 years; well before the former was Humphrey’s agent or Payton coached the Broncos.

Gould shared his strong sentiments about Payton.

“I think he’s a winner,’ Gould said, per Tomasson. “There’s no other way to look at it and they’re fortunate to have him in Denver. He’s a visionary. I’m a big believer (in Payton). … Sean Payton is so exceptional as a coach because he knows how to get the best out of people.”

Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan expressed similar sentiments.

“Sean came in in a very tough spot with the money situation,” Shanahan told Tomasson in an article from March 8. “They did an unbelievable job to get to the playoffs in the second year.”