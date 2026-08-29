Broncos Face New Injury Concerns as All-Pro, Veteran CB Forced From Vikings Game

The Denver Broncos are navigating a new injury concern, specifically with two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro Marvin Mims.

Mims exited the Broncos’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. His exit followed a collision on a play with linebacker Jakobe Thomas, who was also forced from the contest due to an injury suffered on the play but eventually returned.

“Marvin Mims appeared to turn ankle on attempted leaping reception as defender fell into him,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X on August 28, adding that Mims “waived off trainers.. And appears to be walking OK. But was told to visit the blue tent. #Broncos lead 3-0 after eight play, 40-yard drive.

The situation went further south from there.

Broncos Questioned Over Marvin Mims Jr. Snaps in Preseason Finale

“Sideline injury update,” KOA’s Susie Wargin posted. “WR Marvin Mims came off the field on Broncos first drive, angrily threw his helmet on the bench before heading to the medical tent. He then headed to the locker room. He is questionable to return with foot injury.”

Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman questioned Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s decision to play the star return man in this contest at all.

“Unless the #Broncos are actively shopping him, which I don’t think they are, I’m not in love with Marvin Mims playing tonight,” Kelberman posted on X on August 28. “At minimum, he’s still an All-Pro returner, still very valuable in his own right.

“Bit of a head-scratcher of a decision…”

Mims was not the only Broncos player forced from the contest, either. That only adds to the angst around the receiver’s status.

As of the last update, in the first quarter, Mims was “questionable” to return. However, given that it is the final preseason game, the Broncos’ apparent decision to hold him out should not be read as an automatic sign his injury is serious.

They need him for the regular season and, they hope, the playoffs.

Broncos Lose Cornerback to Concussion

In addition to Mims, the Broncos also lost cornerback Reese Taylor to a concussion in the second quarter. The biggest difference from Mims’ situation was that the Broncos ruled Taylor out in the third quarter.

That could be an encouraging sign for Mims.

It is an unfortunate one for Taylor, who will not go through the NFL’s concussion protocol, hopefully as a member of the Broncos. The roster cutdown deadline is on Sunday, August 30.