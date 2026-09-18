Sean Payton Sends Message Amid Bad News on Broncos All-Pro

The Denver Broncos are hoping for the best, but have to prepare for the worst with former First Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler Marvin Mims. Denver had a mostly encouraging injury report on Thursday, save or Mims, who did not practice.

Mims is dealing with a foot injury.

That makes back-to-back sessions that Mims has been unable to get on the practice field after getting banged up, but returning to action in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not offer any clarity when asked about Mims’ status for Sunday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Notably, the Jaguars defeated the Broncos in Denver–where Sunday’s tilt will be–in 2025.

“Today’s Wednesday,” Payton told reporters on September 17, before being corrected that it was Thursday and responding, “For you” and laughing.

That does not allay concerns in any way, especially with back-to-back DNPs.

Losing Mims for any length of time would not hurt the Broncos as much this season as it would have in past years. That is thanks to the offseason trade acquisition of former Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle.

However, Waddle struggled in his Broncos debut, catching one of three targets for 2 yards. That will surely pick up, but he has struggled with drops in the past.

Moreover, Mims’ All-Pro and Pro Bowl status came as a returner.

Sean Payton Gets Honest About Marvin Mims

Mims got some good news despite his inability to participate in practice on Thursday, and it was of historic proportions for the Broncos playmaker

“According to Pro Football Reference, #Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. now has highest punt-return average in NFL history after he reached the minimum requirement Monday of 75 career attempts,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted on X on September 17. “He now has 76 attempts for an average of 15.9 yards, well ahead of No. 2 Marcus Jones at 14.3.”

Mims will be even busier this season.

“He’s going to be returning punts and kickoffs. A lot of it’s just each game plan, how we want to approach it,” Payton said. “It’s really looking at, ‘Hey, how do we see this game going relative to the win?’

“We went into Kansas City with obviously him being the feature punt returner and then a rotational kickoff player.”

Again, that just underscores the significance of Mims’ status to the Broncos, who are looking to overcome the third 0-1 start in three-plus seasons under Payton. They made the postseason in 2024 after such a start.