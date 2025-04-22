Broncos Draw Attention With Move on Record-Setting Champion QB

Bo Nix is the Denver Broncos’ QB1. But after losing Zach Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, and even after re-signing Jarrett Stidham to be QB2, the Broncos have shown an interest in North Dakota State’s Cam Miller ahead of the 2025 draft.

Miller completed 74% of his passes for 3,251 yards for the Bison in 2024.

He could offer a suitable QB3 and developmental option for Broncos head coach Sean Payton after the Broncos sent a contingent to his pro day in March.

“Once again, North Dakota State has a quarterback prospect in the NFL pipeline in Cam Miller, who threw 33 touchdown passes and had just four interceptions last season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on April 21. “The Steelers, Jets and Broncos all sent their quarterback coaches to North Dakota State last month to meet with Miller, who is expected to be a late-round pick.”

3 minutes of Cam Miller #NDSU QB Under rated prospect 🏴‍☠️👀 Great toughness, can make any throw on the field, quick release, can throw off balance/RPO very well. Great arm talent and utilizes a lot of different releases pic.twitter.com/FN3aYo6HwM — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) April 10, 2025

9News’ Mike Klis reported on X in March that the Broncos had a 30 visit lined up with Miller.

Again, Miller would hardly come in as a threat to Nix. However, backup QBs can be used in trades to acquire other players or draft capital.

The New England Patriots traded 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton, with a 2025 seventh-rounder, to the Dallas Cowboys for a selection in the fifth round. Milton appeared in one regular-season game as a rookie, throwing for 241 yards and 1 TD on 75.9% completion.

That could be an example for the Broncos with Miller.

Broncos Show Interest in ‘Intelligent Game Manager’ Cam Miller

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Miller as QB12 and outside of his top 100 prospects. He noted Miller is a two-time champion at the FCS level.

Brugler labeled Miller as an “intelligent game manager,” which could work for the Broncos.

“Takes what the defense gives him and relies on timing and placement over pure arm power. The son of a football coach, his mental approach and on-field production showed improvements each season, although he will continue to have his doubters because of the level of competition he faced,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Miller won’t wow you right away because the physical traits are average. The more you watch, though, the more you come to appreciate his decision-making and feel for the position. He can be an asset in an NFL quarterback room as a reserve.”

Appreciate North Dakota State QB Cam Miller and his desire to be great and improve! Absolutely love my time with him over last 4 plus years and last 3 plus months of draft prep. Development matters but only possible with a plan and an athlete who is talented, hard working,… pic.twitter.com/JB0zRMOBFH — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) April 9, 2025

Brugler gave Miller a sixth or seventh-round grade. The Broncos do not own a pick in the seventh round.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein expressed similar sentiments, grading him as a “priority free agent.”

“Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making,” Zeirlein wrote. “He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets. Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success.”

Broncos Could Carry 3 QBs Again

Stidham, who turns 29 in August, is under contract through the 2026 season on a two-year, $12 million contract, and he has more guaranteed money in Year 2 of the deal. Miller could still present an opportunity for the Broncos to secure a potentially coveted undrafted free agent.

It is not necessarily a need for the Broncos.

Still, the Broncos carried three quarterbacks all season thanks to the NFL rule allowing for a third emergency QB, Wilson in Denver’s case, to suit up but not count against the gameday roster.

Wilson did not play a snap during the 2024 regular season. Miller can do that for the Broncos.