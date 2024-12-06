Broncos Predicted to Land ‘Perfect Fit’ Running Mate for Bo Nix

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Cleveland Browns.

Bo Nix has command of the Denver Broncos’ offense.

He has a head coach in Sean Payton who will put the ball in his hands and knows how to dial up winning play calls. Nix has a No. 1 wide receiver and several options at WR2 and running back. He does not have a tight end who can consistently exploit mismatches in opposing defenses.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicts that will change. Brugler projects the Broncos to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the 2025 draft.

“Denver would be wise to continue upgrading around its rookie quarterback,” Brugler wrote on December 4. “A more athletic and versatile version of current Broncos tight end Adam Trautman, Warren is very much a Sean Payton type of tight end. He can play inline or the “F” role and would expand the Broncos’ playbook.”

Warren is a fifth-year senior. He has caught 81 passes for 978 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 12 games this season. The big-bodied pass catcher has a 130-1,574-17 line for his collegiate career.

Brugler projects the Broncos to select Warren with the No. 23 overall pick, which suggests they will make the playoffs.

Warren could be long gone by then, though.

Tyler Warren Could Be ‘Perfect Fit’ for Broncos

“The Broncos remain near the bottom of the league in receiving production at the tight end position (30th at 356 yards),” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on December 5. “They released 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich last month, unable to unearth the “Joker” traits Payton so values at the position.”

Payton was a strong believer in Dulcich’s talent. But Trautman and Lucas Krull passed him on the depth chart.

Despite their modest results, Kosmider notes the group has not been a “disappointment.”

“That’s not to say Denver’s tight end group has been a disappointment. It has been a big part of a protection plan that has helped Nix improve in the pocket and play key roles on special teams. But a pass-catching threat at the position is something the Broncos don’t have at this stage.”

Finding that dynamic pass-catching threat to attack the seams could do wonders for Nix and the Broncos.

Kosmider said Warren “seems like a perfect fit.”

“Leaving the first night of the draft with a versatile tight end who could add new elements to Payton’s offense around Nix seems like a good scenario,” Kosmider wrote. “But for Broncos fans, for the first time in a long time, it’s the playoff scenarios that produce a livelier conversation.”

Broncos Passed on ‘True Joker’ for Bo Nix in Draft

The Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. But Payton was also fond of Brock Bowers, a potential solution to the problem they now face who ended up with the Las Vegas Raiders one pick later.

His description of the rookie was similar to Brugler’s profile of Warren.

“He can move. He can be outside, he can run a route tree, maybe, different than most tight ends,” Paytold told media members on November 20.

“We see that with the player at Detroit [Sam LaPorta]. We’re seeing it obviously with [Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis] Kelce, we see it with [San Francisco 49ers tight end George] Kittle. Man, that’s a weapon. And it becomes a little bit more challenging when they’re at that position than when they’re outside at receiver.

“It’s hard to say he’s always going to be [in a certain spot on the field],” Payton told reporters on November 24. “He’s a true joker tight end and those are – listen, when you have them, there’s nothing better because it involves interior people sometimes, not exterior people.”

If Warren could rapidly climb draft boards if he is anything close to his Raiders counterpart.

In his preseason mock draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller projected Bowers to go No. 17 overall to the Houston Texans.

He ultimately went four spots earlier. Part of that was due to the lack of need for the position by the teams ahead of them. Bowers leads the NFL in catches through Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

Teams could be more eager to pounce on a tight end earlier in the draft.