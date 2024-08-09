Broncos HC Sean Payton Sets Date for Bo Nix’s 1st Preseason Start

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the preseason opener versus the Indianapolis Colts on August 10.

It is an honor 9News’ Mike Klis says Stidham earned with his performance in practice.

However, Stidham’s run as QB1 may not be long-lived. In a sign of how fluid the situation remains, Head Coach Sean Payton is already planning to hand the reins over to rookie first-round Bo Nix for at least one game.

“I just think right now, he’s been here, his experience,’’ Payton said of his decision to start Stidham, per Klis on August 9. “Next week it will be Nix.”

Payton’s comments on Nix are notable for two reasons.

First, the rookie is listed as QB3 on the Broncos’ initial unofficial depth chart behind Stidham and Zach Wilson. Payton said Stidham would “ideally” see “15-20” snaps in the first phase in the tilt versus Indy.

He also said that Nix would be in for the second phase adding that the rookie could see the final drive of the first phase. Wilson will operate in the third phase.

Payton did not say who would start in the Broncos’ third preseason game.

Insider: Would Be ‘Surprise’ if Bo Nix Not Named Broncos’ Week 1 Starter

That Nix surpassed Wilson for their first starts with the Broncos is no surprise. Despite Nix’s spot on the depth chart, he has seen plenty of time with the starters.

Payton also said all rookies start at “the back,” listing them all last at their respective positions.

“Stidham did earn the first preseason start, though. Beginning with the fact he’s the incumbent. He started the Broncos’ final two games of last season as he replaced the benched, and now dispatched Russell Wilson,” Klis wrote.

“Stidham also played better than Nix and another Broncos’ quarterback, Zach Wilson, during the offseason OTAs and again the first week of training camp. Nix has come on since then. So much that it would now be a surprise if the No. 12 overall draft selection from Oregon wasn’t Payton’s choice to start the Broncos’ regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 8 at Seattle.”

For his part, Nix has said it would be “fitting” to draw his first start in Week 1 after dropping a game to the Washington Huskies there with the Oregon Ducks in 2023.

“I think about that a lot,” Nix told reporters on July 27. “It’s one of those things that, honestly, I hope I never forget because of the things that happened. But, yeah, it’s only fitting I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL Journey takes off. And so we’re going to be ready to roll and we’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and, hopefully, not that let that happen again.”

Bo Nix Could Quickly Gain Ground on Jarrett Stidham

Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers – which will follow a week of joint practices – are all opportunities for Nix to make hay in his pursuit of the starting job.

His first chance to impress his coaches could be against the Colts.

If Stidham struggles and Nix shows well in his opportunities with the starters, the conversation could quickly shift in the rookie’s favor. The Broncos already figure to benefit from his cost-controlled four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract.

Stidham is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract while Wilson is in the last year of a four-year, $35.1 million deal.