Broncos Predicted to Sign $13 Million Former Raiders QB in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos carried three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in 2024. They could follow a similar approach in 2025. Bo Nix enters the 2025 offseason as the Broncos’ QB1, but backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are free agents.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear the backup QB spot is a priority, but there has been little clarity beyond that.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider expects that Stidham will make his way back into the fold for 2025.

“Wilson, in particular, figures to draw interest on the free-agent market as a player who could potentially compete for a starting job in training camp. He is only 25 years old but has five years of NFL experience, including the past season that allowed him to work behind the scenes as the third-string quarterback in Denver’s offense,” Kosmider wrote on March 3. “Wilson and Stidham both figure to explore whether they can find a spot that will at least allow them to compete for a starting role — a scenario that won’t exist in Denver.

“My prediction for how it all unfolds: The Broncos bring back Stidham on a one- or two-year deal and add a developmental prospect on Day 3 of the draft or in college free agency.”

Stidham saw action in three games in 2024, but only in mop-up duty.

A fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2019, he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos in 2022. He also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stidham started two games to end the 2023 campaign. Spotrac projects Stidham’s value at a one-year, $2.6 million deal in free agency. Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.5 million to spend. Stidham’s modest projection and the Broncos’ cap space could make the decision easier.

Return to Broncos Makes Sense for Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson, Not Both

9News’ Mike Klis made cases for Stidham and Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 by the New York Jets to return. He also doubted that both players would be back, though.

“Stidham has reached the point in his career where he knows how to be a backup. And he now has two years in head coach Sean Payton’s system. Broncos can do worse than bring him back for a third year,” Klis wrote on March 3.

“As for Wilson, just because he wants a better opportunity to play doesn’t mean he’ll get it. A second year in Payton’s offensive system, even if it requires a second year of patience, could be beneficial to both parties. Wouldn’t think the Broncos would bring both back but one or the other would make sense.”

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the Jets before the 2024 draft.

He heads to free agency off a four-year, $35.1 million contract. That gives him more financial security than his Broncos teammate, Stidham, who has $13.4 million in career earnings.

Sean Payton: Broncos ‘Must Secure’ Backup QB

Payton and the Broncos went through an extensive process before deciding on Nix. The rookie is not in danger of losing his starting job.

However, his coach knows the backup quarterback is always one snap away from being QB1.

“Both Zach and Jarrett are free agents. So, obviously, one of the ‘musts,’” Payton told reporters on February 25. “If a player’s on our board, even though he was with us, if he’s a free agent – so both of those show up as orange tags – so that’s a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There’s probably a few moving parts there.”

Play

Spotrac projects Wilson’s value at a one-year, $3.3 million deal. It is a marginal difference compared to Stidham and could mean Wilson has a better chance of returning than presumed.