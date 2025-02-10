Broncos a Projected Trade Fit for $71 Million All-Pro ‘Swiss Army Knife’

The Denver Broncos admittedly left some points on the field during the 2024 season. The Broncos’ lack of a mismatch-exploiting option like Deebo Samuel was a factor.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton tried several options.

However, Samuel’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers is nearing its end, and the wideout requesting and being granted permission to seek a trade. CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell listed the Broncos among the “potential fits.”

“Now that head coach Sean Payton has his guy at the quarterback position perhaps he looks to upgrade Nix’s cast of playmakers,” Podell wrote on February 9.

Samuel caught 51 receptions for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024.

The 29-year-old “San Francisco Swiss Army Knife,” Samuel, is entering the final year of a three-year, $71 million contract. However, even a post-June 1 trade would see the 49ers incur a dead cap charge ($10.7 million) twice as large as what they would reap in savings ($5.1 million).

49ers Expected to Explore Trade for Deebo Samuel

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the mutual agreement between Samuel and the 49ers. The 49ers allowed the wideout to explore trade options.

“The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season,” Schefter reported in a post on X on February 9.

Samuel had lamented his role during the season. He insisted that he was not struggling, but rather was not being involved enough.

Samuels also released a statement via the Schefter.

“Meanwhile, the 49ers appeared to plan for his possible departure by selecting Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and extending Brandon Aiyuk last August. During the course of a roller-coaster offseason for Aiyuk, the 49ers did have some trade talks centered around Samuel, which he discussed publicly during the team’s offseason program,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on February 9.

“A unique player who can take over a game when he’s at his best, Samuel should have ample suitors — considering how many teams run versions of Shanahan’s offense.”

The Broncos could be that team. Samuel is uniquely equipped to fill a long-standing role in head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

Broncos Urged to Trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also believes the Broncos should target Samuel, who has played in two Super Bowls with the 49ers, during the 2025 offseason.

“The Denver Broncos should trade for Deebo Samuel,” Griffin posted on X on February 9. “Sean Payton said he needs a “Joker” who can be an elite receiver who can play RB/TE, create mismatches and own the middle. That’s Deebo. Sean Payton will understand how to use his versatility and get him back to his YAC Attack.”

There could be a hitch in that projection, though. Payton has said the “joker” is not a receiver.

“I would say we need a ‘joker,’” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups.”

Samuel checks many of the other boxes. He has lined up in the backfield throughout a career that includes All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He has 202 career carries. Payton did use 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims in a “joker”-esque role late in the season.

Samuel could be an upgrade and would allow Mims to maintain his role as an All-Pro returner.