Broncos’ Payton Could Start Rookie QB in Career First

In almost 20 years as an NFL head coach, Sean Payton has done almost everything you can do in that role. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s been the AP Coach of the Year. He’s even survived a scandal or two, including one that led to him being suspended for an entire season and still keeping his job.

One thing Payton has never done? Start a rookie quarterback. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is among the chorus of NFL media projecting that could finally change in 2024 by predicting Payton and the Denver Broncos will have rookie Bo Nix starting under center when they open the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

The Broncos selected Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Oregon — the last of a record-tying six quarterbacks taken in the first round.

“It’s not hard to see why Payton might lean that direction,” Davenport wrote. “In four seasons, (Jarrett) Stidham has made all of four starts. (Zach) Wilson has made 33 starts over his three professional seasons, but he has completed just 57 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Nix has yet to throw an NFL pass, but those aren’t especially high bars to clear. Assuming Nix doesn’t faceplant over the next month-plus, he’ll likely be the starter when Denver opens the regular season in Seattle.”

Company Line From Broncos: Three-Way QB Battle

While all signs point to Nix as the starter moving forward, the company line from Payton and his coaching staff is that it’s a three-way battle between Stidham, Wilson and Nix.

“We’re on the same page, they don’t find out when they walk out here,” Payton told reporters on July 26. “(They find out) in meetings, we set the week in advance, we talk to them, there’s great dialogue. It’s important … there’s a flow and an organization to how guys are going to get reps in camp early on and that begins to change as we get closer to the preseason. They’re very much on the same page.”

The stat about Payton never starting a rookie quarterback is a tad deceiving. In the 17 years he was the coach of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees was the starting quarterback for 16 of them, with Jameis Winston starting in 2021 in the year after Brees retired. In his first season with the Broncos in 2023, Payton started veteran Russell Wilson.

What Nix Brings to the Table for Denver

In two seasons at Oregon, Nix went 22-5 as the Ducks’ starter and threw for a career-high 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a senior in 2023. He also set an NCAA single-season record by completing 77.4 percent of his passes and an FBS career record by making 61 starts.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Nix to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo ahead of the draft.

“Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes,” Zierlein said. “Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move.”