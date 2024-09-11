Broncos Urged to Seek Reunion With $9 Million Protector for Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton called on the supporting cast to step up around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. That has to start up front. The Broncos allowed the most pressure of any offensive line in Week 1, per The 33rd Team on September 10.

While four of the five spots up front are filled by established veterans, improving the depth and adding some level of competition could be in order.

A familiar face could provide a solution to both.

“Offensive line depth will be crucial for the Broncos with Bo Nix under center this season. It’s critical that the rookie has enough protection to develop good habits in his first season, and poor protection can make that impossible,” Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department wrote on September 10.

“Elijah Wilkinson didn’t make the Cardinals active roster and the Falcons added him to their practice squad. The 29-year-old has made 45 career starts and started his career in Denver. It might be worth bringing him back.”

After Bo Nix spun away from Devon Witherspoon coming on the slot blitz, Boye Mafe shows off his elite closing speed at 260 pounds running the quarterback down for a sack along the sideline. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RiZG3Eku3o — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 10, 2024

The Broncos currently have veteran Matt Peart, second-year man Alex Palczewski, and undrafted rookie Frank Krum at tackle behind starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.

Wilkinson, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2017.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound tackle spent four seasons with the Broncos. Wilkinson started 26 of his 45 appearances, including 12 of 15 games in 2019. He has bounced around since then, spending time with the Cardinals (2023), Atlanta Falcons (2022), and Chicago Bears (2021).

Wilkinson is currently on the Falcons practice squad, so the Broncos can sign him to their active roster at any time.

He has earned $9.8 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

Elijah Wilkinson Can Help Broncos ‘Win Battle in the Trenches’

Nix attempted 42 passes in the loss to Seattle, a game the Broncos led 13-9 at halftime before allowing 17 unanswered points. The Broncos QB led the team in rushing with 35 yards.

He scored his first NFL touchdown on a four-yard scramble.

“The Bo Nix era began about as expected when the Denver Broncos lost to the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. While Nix showed plenty of promise while winning the starting job this offseason, the rookie signal-caller has a severe lack of talent surrounding him and has a long way to go before he’s ready to take this organization back into contention,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on September 9.

“While Nix does need to open things up by keeping defenses honest with his arm, the Broncos also have to find a way to win the battle in the trenches and establish the run to have any real chance at success.”

Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Javonte Williams combined for 64 yards on 20 carries in the contest.

Improving the protection and ground game should make Nix’s job easier.

Sean Payton Calls Out Broncos Supporting Cast, Supports Bo Nix

Nix completed 61.9% of his passes for 138 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It was a far cry from his typical accurate play.

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton put the blame on the complementary players.

“We’ll watch the tape, but [Nix] gave us a chance,” Payton told reporters after the game on September 8. “Our protection was average at best. … At one point in the game, I came to the bench and talked to the receivers and said, ‘Let’s go. I don’t know how many drops we had. But, man, let’s help this guy.”

Nix is Payton’s hand-picked quarterback and is taking over for Russell Wilson, whom the Broncos cut during the 2024 offseason despite incurring an $85 million dead cap hit. The Broncos can do more to take some of the pressure off of him going forward and Wilkinson could fit that plan.