Sean Payton Goes Viral With Shot at Falcons Fans During Broncos’ Preseason Opener

Before patrolling the sidelines for the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton did it for the New Orleans Saints, and old habits formed during that time have not died.

Payton has faced the Falcons 31 times as a head coach, and his teams have won 22 of those contests. His Saints faced the Dirty Birds twice a year for 15 seasons as the two teams battled for the NFC South crown.

The rivalry got a fitting renewal from Payton in the preseason opener.

Broncos’ Sean Payton Takes Swipe at Falcons Fans at Halftime of Preseason Opener

Payton drew attention as the Broncos headed into halftime with a sizeable lead on the Falcons for his comments to Cynthia Frelund.

“A lot of people dressed up as empty seats today,” Payton told Frelund at the break.

“#Broncos Sean Payton can’t resist taking shot at #Falcons during his halftime interview on @9NEWSSports,” The Denver Post’s Troy Renck posted on X in reaction. “Not going to lie. I think it is hilarious.”

“Sean Payton has lost none of the petty when it comes to Atlanta,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted.

“Sean Payton (still) has no love for the #Falcons,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted.

Payton’s remarks, which were over a quarter-million views in 90 minutes, were not lost on the Falcons’ base, either. One appeared to concur with the Broncos’ head coach’s assessment of the scene inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium amid his team’s blowout victory in the preseason opener.

“Dang shots fired by Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton,” WSBTV’s Alison Mastrangelo posted, noting the halftime remarks.

The fan absolved Payton of blame for the comments.

A fan account posted, “You can’t blame him,” in the replies to Renck’s post, adding, “You have to put a team on the field that he can’t make fun of and that people want to spend their money to go see.”

Sean Payton Expected to be Mostly Pleased With Opener

The Broncos carried a 24-0 lead into halftime. And while they surrendered a touchdown in the third quarter and missed some field goals, there is another issue that Payton and the Broncos coaching staff are expected to address.

“Broncos have to be pleased with SO much of this game,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X, adding, “But Sean Payton will NOT be pleased with the penalties. And he shouldn’t be.

“Can’t have this like they did last year. HAS to get cleaned up.”

Stevens noted that the Broncos had eight penalties before the third quarter ended. They carried that into the 2-minute warning. Still, after finishing with the fourth-most penalties during the 2025 regular season, it is indeed an issue. Payton and the Broncos coaches will likely address it.

Payton and the Broncos tacked on another win against the Falcons to his record. It does not count, and they will not face one another in the regular season.

You would not know that listening to Payton, though.

The Broncos expect to have many more outcomes like their eventual 27-7 preseason-opening win over the Falcons during the regular season. They have some items to address, but it was an encouraging start for Payton and the Broncos.