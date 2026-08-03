Broncos’ 29-Game Starter Injured During Practice as Concerns Grow

The Denver Broncos are in a bit of a holding pattern following their most recent training camp practice, specifically regarding veteran and starting center Luke Wattenberg.

Wattenberg, who turns 28, is a former fifth-round pick. He is in his fifth season with the Broncos, and his third season as their starting pivot. That is one of the more underrated positions, given how much they are entrusted with sorting out for the offense.

The Broncos are as prepared as a team can be for a potential absence, but it is worth monitoring.

Luke Wattenberg Exits Broncos Training Camp Practice Early

“Luke Wattenberg left practice after going down hard on a drill,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on August 3. “He was being looked at by trainers.”

That was easily one of the biggest stories of the day.

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton downplayed the issue, saying, “We’ll evaluate. I think he’ll be fine,” per 9News’ Mike Klis, who also noted that Wattenberg missed two games last season due to a shoulder injury.

That the Broncos, and specifically quarterback Bo Nix, have had to play without Wattenberg in their recent history could help smooth the transition to a new center.

In Wattenberg’s absence, the Broncos turned to Alex Forsyth.

Forsyth, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft, was Nix’s teammate at Oregon, stepped in for Wattenberg during the latter’s absence last season, and has started six games while appearing in 34 contests total over the past two seasons.

“He’s super savvy and smart. He’s one of the smarter guys in that room. You don’t feel a young player,” Payton told reporters of Forsyth. “If you interviewed him, you’d feel like you’re talking to a 7-year vet. And he’s a little bit of an old soul that way, and much appreciated, though. He’s really talented.”

The Broncos are notably 4-2 in games that Forsyth has started. They would certainly prefer to have their starter in place, though.

Sean Payton Admits Concern for Caleb Lohner

Forsyth was not the only injury concern for the Broncos, with second-year former seventh-round pick and tight end Caleb Lohner. A converted basketball player, Lohner already faced a steeper learning curve than most young players.

His continued absence from practice even has Payton admitting some level of concern.

“I always get a little concerned, especially if it’s a younger player. And so, even going through the draft or signing free agents, when we hear they might miss a portion of–you just realistically know that’s a challenge. And so, the sooner, the better. And now, I do know this: I do know what I was seeing before his injury, and the work he’s put in,” Payton said.

“It’s interesting when you draft someone like that. You really don’t know the temperament, because you haven’t seen enough film. And he, in his first year, showed us that.”

However, Payton also cautioned against getting too far ahead on Lohner.

“We’ve done this before,” Payton admitted. “I can name a few that we thought were going to be one thing, and they ended up being another. It starts with the overall athleticism. And sometimes, that just translates into being a real good blocker. It just depends on the athlete.”

Plenty of attention will be on whether Wattenberg and Lohner can make it back to the practice field for the next session.