Broncos Eyeing $35 Million QB With Free Agency Looming: Report

The Denver Broncos re-signed Jarrett Stidham to be Bo Nix’s backup. However, they might not be done addressing the room. The Broncos also still have an interest in bringing back Zach Wilson. He is still set to hit free agency this offseason.

Denver acquired Wilson from the New York Jets before drafting Nix in a deal Broncos head coach Sean Payton said took some time to get done.

Despite Wilson being the Broncos’ QB3, he is wanted back in Denver.

“Sean Payton worked hard to keep his QB room intact,” Russini reported on X on March 9. “The Broncos are bringing back their backup QB Jarrett Stidham despite the QB having interest from other teams.

“They are also trying to retain Zach Wilson but they may lose him.”

Stidham’s return seemed to all but seal Wilson’s fate with the Broncos.

“The Broncos would love to bring Zach Wilson back and have the exact same QB room as last year,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens reported on X on March 9. “But it’s expected Wilson could get a better opportunity to start somewhere else.

“So Broncos bring back Jarrett Stidham to backup Bo Nix and they’ll see what happens with Wilson.”

Zach Wilson Linked to Titans Amid Uncertain Broncos Future

Wilson has been linked to a potential starting opportunity in the AFC, with the Tennesee Titans believed to be interested in the former No. 2 overall pick by the Jets (2021) if he leaves the Broncos.

“I do expect the Tennessee Titans to snag a veteran quarterback in this market. They’re gauging that interest right now, over the weekend, planning for free agency,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “NFL Live” on March 7. “I don’t sense that it’ll be that top-of-market, Sam Darnold-type player. It could be a mid-tier-type option. Maybe even like a Zach Wilson-type player, who’s been a backup, who’s still got some upside they could bring in.”

Likely aware of the opportunities that could await Wilson in free agency, Payton noted the Broncos’ need to address the position this offseason.

“Obviously, one of the ‘musts,’” Payton told reporters in February. “If a player’s on our board, even though he was with us, if he’s a free agent – so both of those show up as orange tags – so that’s a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There’s probably a few moving parts there.”

Jarrett Stidham Contract Could Bode Well for Zach Wilson

Wilson was on a four-year, $35.1 million contract. His lack of playing time in 2024 is a likely factor in his modest one-year, $3.3 million projection from Spotrac. However, Stidham beat his projection by nearly $10 million with an additional year to boot.

That could mean Wilson, who boasts a longer starting resume and higher draft pedigree, could be in for a better-than-expected payday from the Broncos or in free agency.

Whether or not that will be with the Broncos remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $40.2 million in space after re-signing Sitdham and Mitchell Fraboni. Payton has also expressed a desire to upgrade at linebacker, running back, safety, and tight end this offseason.

They can cross QB2 off the list of needs, though, even if they still have designs on bringing Wilson back into the fold.