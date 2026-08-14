Broncos Get Noteworthy Update Amid Looming Decision on $63 Million Starter

Amid a wave of suspensions around the NFL on Friday, Denver Broncos starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was noticeably omitted.

That is an encouraging initial development for the Broncos. However, at least one of the decisions could be quite telling for the Broncos as they navigate an uncertain future with one of their top-line players.

It is a lot as Cooper and the Broncos prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

Broncos Get Potential Insight on Jonathon Cooper

News of the NFL’s decision on Falcons starter James Pearce could be informative for the Broncos regarding Cooper.

“No two cases or fact sets are the same,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted in reaction. “But as it pertains to #Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper, worth noting here that Pearce got an eight-game suspension despite being on a track where charges could eventually be dropped.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo laid out Pearce’s situation.

“James Pearce Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons is suspended for the club’s first eight regular season games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on August 14. “Pearce is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games. The suspension will begin on August 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, November 2.”

Garafolo also added background information.

“Pearce was arrested in February and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking his ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson,” Garafolo added.

Pearce has “entered into an intervention agreement that would result in charges being dropped if completed.”

The NFL certainly had the window to announce a decision on Cooper.

NFL Announces Wave of Suspensions

The NFL announced three other suspensions after Pearce’s, but again, Cooper and the Broncos were spared.

“More suspensions handed down from the NFL today,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on August 14, noting, “Titans CB Nazeeh Johnson, six games, violation of performance-enhancing substances policy,” along with “Washington DE Dorance Armstrong, one game, violation of personal conduct policy,” and “Bills DT Phidarian Mathis, three games, violation of substances of abuse policy.”

However, that could just be a matter of timing.

“Jonathon Cooper not suspended by the NFL in a wave of suspensions today,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X. “Too early in the process for Cooper, so something could still happen down the line.”

Cooper was among the players warming up to start as planned ahead of the Broncos’ game against the Falcons.

However, his situation remains far from settled.

Cooper is signed through 2028 on a four-year, $63 million contract, meaning there are significant financial implications and the potential loss of his playmaking ability as a pass rusher looming over the Broncos.