Former Broncos Playmaker Joins AFC West Rival After Trade Talks Stall

The Denver Broncos made some difficult decisions at the deadline to get the roster down to 53 players for the regular season.

Among them was veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, who had overcome back-to-back season-ending injuries to put forth a strong effort in training camp. Patrick bounced back just fine, intending to sign with the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on August 27.

Patrick is not the only one to land with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

“The #Chiefs are signing veteran RB Samaje Perine to their active roster, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport],” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on August 28.

“KC had been in talks to trade for Perine,” Rapoport said, quoting Garafolo’s post. “Now, he’ll sign there.”

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck expected the Broncos to seek a trade for Perine. Renck suggested on “The Broncos Podcast” on August 23 that they could target a sixth or seventh-round pick in return for a valued contributor.

Instead, Perine left for free and joined a division rival, who the Broncos beat in Week 6 in 2023.

The Broncos will visit the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2024 season. Perine and his new team will venture to Denver in the regular season finale.

Semaje Perine Does Not Fit Broncos’ Youth Movement

Perine, who turns 29 years old in September, was among the Broncos’ potential trade candidates before the roster deadline. The former Cincinnati Bengal goes from a rebuilding Broncos team to the back-to-back champions, who are eyeing the NFL’s first three-peat.

The 5-foot-10, 236-pound Perine rushed for 238 yards and one score on 53 carries in 2023.

A valued third-down back, Perine also set career highs with 50 receptions for 455 yards in what was his first and only season in Denver.

Perine was in the final year of a two-year, $7.5 million contract. 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams is back atop the depth chart. But joining Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in the Broncos’ backfield are rookies Audric Estime and Blake Watson.

Estime is a fifth-round rookie. Watson is an undrafted free agent.

The Broncos have retooled the roster under Head Coach Sean Payton. They went with a younger group that includes nine rookies, including six of their seven 2024 draft picks.

Samaje Perine Could Make Impact With Chiefs

The #Chiefs wanted to add more depth at RB and now they get a proven vet in Samaje Perine,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz posted on X on August 28.

Perine goes from the Broncos to a Chiefs backfield with starter Isiah Pacheco, who has worked to improve as a pass-catcher, and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Former backup Jerick McKinnon had more receptions than Edwards-Helaire in 2023.

With McKinnon gone (free agency), Perine could be positioned to assume that role.

McKinnon had 192 yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions in 2023. Perine’s pass protection prowess could help him wrestle additional passing game snaps away from Edwards-Helaire.

Perine has also been durable, playing in all 17 games in 2023. He has missed two games since the 2021 season. Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs’ running backs with 15 games played in 2023. Pacheco played in 14 games and McKinnon logged 12 games.

The former Bronco could make a significant impact if those trends continue.