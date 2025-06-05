Peyton Manning Spends Time with 2025 Broncos Rookie Class

The Denver Broncos rookies have started to get a better feel of the NFL through their minicamp and volunteer OTAs. In addition to getting in peak physical shape, they must also keep their mind sharp because their coaches and coordinators will start to introduce parts of the playbook.

Adjusting to this routine could be challenging for young athletes, especially because they must ramp up their devotion to the game. Luckily for them, they have the best resource person for navigating through their rookie season in Peyton Manning.

In a photo shared on the Broncos’ official account on X (formerly Twitter), the Broncos rookies flanked the five-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Likewise, the two-time Super Bowl champion is the perfect resource person for anything the rookies want to learn.

Learning from the best. 🐐 Thanks to Peyton Manning for stopping by to share some knowledge with our 2025 rookie class! pic.twitter.com/bNZ5INTdu1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 20, 2025

Dealing with adversity? Manning overcame the challenges, especially after throwing a league-high 28 interceptions during his rookie season. Likewise, he also got over the hump of not winning the big one when the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 41. He also won another Super Bowl after undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

Mental and physical preparation? Only a handful of guys can outwork the former Broncos quarterback. His obsession with every small detail and nuance helped him become a ten-time All-Pro and a 13-time Pro Bowler. Likewise, he plays mind games with opponents with the way he calls and adjusts plays.

Peyton Manning Adds the NWSL to His Business Empire

While they are rookies, it doesn’t hurt to prepare for the next phase of their life. If they want to venture into business, Peyton Manning is also an ideal resource person because of his diverse portfolio.

Most notable among Manning’s ventures is Omaha Productions, which produced programs like The Mina Kimes Show, Peyton’s Places, Stephanie’s Places, Monday Night Football’s Manningcast, and the Netflix series Quarterback, among others.

While Manning the businessman is enjoying massive success, he continues to add investments, especially in sports. As Denver Sports’ Trent Finnegan wrote, Manning joined the ownership group of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Denver franchise. The league’s 16th team will start playing in 2026 and joining Manning in the ownership group is eight-time skiing world champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer adds women’s soccer to his portfolio after investing in Good Good Golf, animal GPS company Whistle, and SeatGeek. The two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year used to own Papa John’s branches during his playing career.

Manning Spends Time with Two-Time Masters Winner

The NFL record-holder for most touchdowns passes and passing yards in a season has a lot on his plate, especially now that he’s a businessman and a father. However, he still finds time to unwind through golf.

As the Broncos’ official X account posted, Peyton Manning shared a moment with two-time Masters golf champion Scottie Scheffler. The world’s number one golfer recently won the PGA Championship, his third major golf title.

Scottie and The Sheriff. 😉 (via Peyton Manning/IG) pic.twitter.com/5xKNE5nD3L — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 28, 2025

Speaking of the Masters, Manning is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club. He also played with Scheffler in the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am, wherein one of his tee shots hit a house. The 2012 NFL Comeback Player of the Year also played in the BMW Championship Pro-Am and co-owns the Sweetens Cove Golf Club in Tennessee.

Leveraging his sports media specialty, he also collaborated with professional golfer Tony Pancake for the “18 Fore 18” YouTube series.