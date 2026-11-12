Broncos Starters On Clear Notice After Strong Message About Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos did not do enough around Bo Nix, per head coach Sean Payton.

More specifically, Payton called out the Broncos’ blocking in front of his hand-picked quarterback and former No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft. His criticism was over the win in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. He put his offensive line on clear notice.

“Getting specific, man, I’m watching the cut-ups from the game we just played, and we didn’t block them very well, and I’m just being honest. And so, that has to improve. We’ve got plenty of depth in the offensive line. And so, during this bye, we’re going to look at all those little things closely,” Payton said on “The Herd” on November 11.

“The cool thing about the bye right now is you really get this chance to take a zoomed-in look real close at what’s been going well, what hasn’t, why hasn’t it been, and let’s not kid ourselves.”

Again, more specifically, the remarks have put a spotlight on Ben Powers and Luke Wattenberg.

Broncos’ Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg on Notice After Sean Payton’s Comments

Of the two, Powers’ future could be in the most jeopardy, since the Broncos have a proven potential replacement for him on the roster in current jumbo tight end, Alex Palczewski.

Palczewski–affectionately known as “Palcho”–has developed a fan club among Broncos fans. He has been an additional blocker in heavy sets. He also started in Powers’ place when the current starter suffered a torn biceps last season and missed nine games.

It remains possible that Wattenberg gives way to Alex Forsyth.

Notably, Wattenberg and Powers graded out as the Broncos’ top and third-best pass blockers against the Panthers in Week 9, per Pro Football Focus.

However, they are also the two lowest-graded offensive linemen for the Broncos through nine weeks, per PFF. Wattenberg has also been the Broncos’ second-best run-blocker this season. That could help explain why a move at the pivot could be delayed.

Wattenberg is under contract through the 2029 season on a four-year, $48 million deal.

Powers, though, is on a one-year, $6 million contract after he and the Broncos renegotiated his deal this past offseason.

Sean Payton Praises Bo Nix

Payton’s comments about Nix further clarified how much of an emphasis he is putting on the offensive linemen for the Broncos’ offensive improvement.

“I know we have the right quarterback in the building. In other words, I’ve just seen it. I’ve seen the behavior, the things that you need in clutch moments. The arm strength, that was probably the biggest false narrative relative to him coming out, was his arm strength. And he’s got a way above-average arm talent,” Payton told Cowherd.

“The quarterback thing, he’s going to be outstanding.”

Payton protecting Nix is unsurprising, and he shared high praise for Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, too. But it all served to make his blunt criticism of the offensive line that much more striking.

Whether or not the Broncos will emerge from their bye with a different look up front or anywhere else around Nix remains unclear. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders.