Broncos Urged to Sign $20 Million Insurance Policy With Super Bowl Pedigree

One potential improvement over having one strong tackler at the second level of the defense, like the Denver Broncos have in linebacker Dre Greenlaw, is having two, and former Cincinnati Bengals veteran Germaine Pratt could be that player.

The Bengals released Pratt, 29, and the overwhelming reaction speaks volumes about him.

Denver may not stand out as an immediate landing spot, but the Broncos would offer Pratt an opportunity to fight for a playoff spot and, maybe, even make a deep run.

“The #Bengals are releasing veteran LB Germaine Pratt today, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on June 9. “Pratt ranked in the top 10 in the NFL last season in tackles and was a team captain. Now, he hits the open market.”

The Bengals posted a message of appreciation for Pratt after making the move official on June 10.

Thank you for everything, Germaine. pic.twitter.com/ewSqSNXr9D — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 10, 2025

“I’m very appreciative of what Germaine has done for our team over the last six years,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, per Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, in a statement released via the team. “He has been a part of plays and wins that will be remembered forever by Bengals fans. I will always pull for Germaine and I wish him the best moving forward.”

Pratt shared a cryptic post after news of his release broke. He shared similar messages in May, which may have indicated he anticipated this move for some time. At any rate, Pratt presents a fitting option for the Broncos.

Pratt, who was on an expiring three-year, $20.2 million contract, was a key part of the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 regular season.

Germaine Pratt Could Serve Critical Role for Broncos

News of Pratt’s release reached Broncos Country, underscoring his fit with a defense that ranked third in scoring and seventh overall in 2024.

Moreover, Pratt would be an insurance policy for the Broncos.

Greenlaw, 28, tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl in January 2024, played in two games last season, and strained his quad this offseason, an ominous sign, given his injury history. He has played a full slate of regular season games once in his six-year career.

Similarly, fellow projected starter Alex Singleton, a tenacious tackler in his own right, is returning from a torn ACL that limited him to three games in 2024. Singleton turns 32 in December.

Pratt, nicknamed “Playoff P”, would be a worthy contender for a starting spot.

All Germaine Pratt did was make big plays. Here’s two notable fumbles he forced. There’s plenty more 😂😂😂😂. He’s nicknamed Playoff P for a reason. https://t.co/eft8rSNLxp pic.twitter.com/XR9eSRBptI — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) June 9, 2025

Behind Greenlaw and Singleton, the Broncos have 2023 third-round draft pick Drew Sanders and special teamer Justin Strnad, who said he was promised an opportunity to compete for a starting spot, among others.

Pratt could be an insurance policy for Greenlaw and Singleton, as well as a potential upgrade over the latter, for the Broncos.

Broncos Will Face Bengals in 2025

Pratt has ties to the Indianapolis Colts, whose defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, was his coach in Cincinnati. The Colts will visit the Bengals during the 2025 preseason, but that is where the Broncos could have additional leverage in negotiations if they pursue Pratt.

The Broncos will host the Bengals in Week 4 of the regular season in prime time on Monday Night Football.

That would give Pratt a chance to show the Bengals what they lost on national TV.

For the Broncos, adding another proven veteran with a chip on his shoulder like Pratt would only bolster an already formidable group. Convincing him to choose them over some of his other potential options could prove the most difficult part of making Pratt a Bronco.