Denver Broncos Predicted To Address Biggest Weakness With $48 Million Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos maybe searching for a “joker”, but their actual biggest need may really be at running back.

With lead tailback, Javonte Williams, set to hit free agency, the Broncos have a clear need to fill at RB1, and in a free agency class not exactly stacked with high-end backs, the options will be limited outside of the draft.

Aaron Jones Projected To Be Scooped Up By The Broncos

Therefore, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report predicts that Denver will sign the best running back on the market this offseason, Aaron Jones, in free agency.

“Aaron Jones turned 30 last year,” Sobleski writes, “but he showed that he still has plenty of juice by posting his fourth 1,000-yard rushing campaign in the last six seasons.

Despite reaching the dreaded age plateau for running backs, Jones remains the best option on the market. Jones simply won’t have the leverage to demand a long-term contract. Instead, he’s now a gun for hire…. A viable ground attack is always beneficial for a quarterback. The Broncos don’t have a ball-carrier who produced more than 500 yards last season. Javonte Williams… is expected to leave in free agency. Jones is an immediate and significant upgrade. He gives head coach/offensive play-caller Sean Payton an Alvin Kamara-like weapon who can be used in both phases. Denver can then take advantage of a strong incoming running back class and draft a long-term option to learn from Jones.”

After Javonte Williams failed to live up to his promising rookie season, where he managed 903 rushing yards at 4.4 yards/carry; producing just 1500 yards over the next three years; the Broncos will be hesitant to re-up him.

Considering, the team already has good, but not elite depth options in 2023 undrafted free agent, Jaleel McLaughlin, and last year’s fifth round draftee, Audric Estime, it feels like even a backup role wouldn’t really make sense for Williams in Denver.

Should The Broncos Prioritize Taking A Running Back In The Draft Instead?

With 2025 being a good year for running backs in the draft, it stands to reason that the team would not want overspend and misallocate resources on a back in free agency, particularly one who is now 30 years old.

But coming off the best statistical year of his career in Minnesota, Jones does not seem to be done just yet. And at a projected next contract value at just over $5.5 million (although it will likely be a little more in reality), Denver has an opportunity to add a still-productive, experienced veteran to what is an otherwise ultra-young RB room.

Having over $40 million in cap space and few pressing starters to re-sign beyond nose tackle, DJ Jones, Denver can afford to take a swing at a proven commodity like Jones.

Even if they do sign Jones to a deal this March, it still stands to reason that the team could attack the running back position in the first two days of the draft. With numerous high-level backs set to be on the board come Day 2, the Broncos could find themselves double dipping at a position of need, finally giving Bo Nix the support he needs in the run game, in order to help him flourish in the passing game.