Broncos Add Homegrown Ex-Saints Running Back, Texans Find for Jaguars Game

The Denver Broncos are turning to local product and veteran running back Adam Prentice, a fullback who has shown he is capable of more than just being a lead blocker at the NFL level during his five-plus-year career.

This will be Prentice’s second straight week of action.

This continues an important countdown for the Broncos moving forward. He is not the only one, either, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

“The Broncos have added a pair of veterans to their game-day roster for the second consecutive week,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on September 19. “Denver elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

“Fraboni has served as the Broncos’ long snapper for each game since the start of the 2023 season. A sixth-year veteran, Prentice played 12 percent of the Broncos’ offensive snaps and 68 percent of their special teams snaps in Week 1.”

The Broncos can call each player up once more.

After that, they must sign them to the 53-man roster or find another option. Given their respective roles, finding room for them on the 53-man roster makes sense.

Broncos Set for Key Decisions on Adam Prentice, Mitchell Fraboni

Prentice, 29, is a former Colorado State Rams standout. Prentice began his pro career with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

“Though he was never much of an offensive threat with the Rams, Prentice displayed solid blocking ability, toughness and a great work ethic,” Travis Wakeman wrote for Predominantly Orange in 2021.

“Prentice was given minimal carries (20) during his college career but he did show the ability to catch the ball when his number was called. At the professional level, he would be trying to make a roster as a primary blocker who could be used in short-yardage situations or as a receiver that leaks out of the backfield on passing plays.”

Prentice set career highs with 10 carries for 44 yards and 6 catches for 53 yards in 2025.

Prentice and Broncos head coach Sean Payton first crossed paths during their shared time with the New Orleans Saints. They have been reunited in Denver.

Fraboni, in his fifth season out of Arizona State. He began his career there as a defensive end, before transitioning to special teams. Fraboni entered the league as a UDFA with the Houston Texans,

He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fraboni also took his talents to the USFL, playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Maulers selected Fraboni in the 35th round with the 278th overall pick.