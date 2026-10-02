Broncos Part With 6-Foot-4 Wide Receiver to Add Big-Bodied Running Back

The Denver Broncos are again working the limits of the NFL’s 53-man and practice squad roster rules. This time, it was with Adam Prentice and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

“Broncos FB Adam Prentice told he has signed his contract to be back on the 53-man roster,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on October 2. “All of that was planned after he agreed to be on the practice squad the first three games.”

The Broncos called Prentice and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni in the first three weeks.

They signed Fraboni to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Said the money he makes per week ‘should be the same’ between practice squad and 53,” Tomasson reported in a follow-up post. “On the start of his season: ‘It’s been good. Just keep building, keep improving every week.’”

Tomasson noted that the Broncos would need to make a corresponding move.

Broncos Risk Losing Lil’Jordan Humphrey to Sign Adam Prentice

That move to create space on the Broncos’ roster for the 245-pound fullback, Prentice, ended up being parting ways with Humphrey, per The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel in another report on X.

However, the 6-foot-4 favorite of head coach Sean Payton is not expected to be off the Broncos’ books for long. Tomasson reported that the Broncos could bring Humphrey back as a member of the practice squad.

“#Broncos won’t officially announce Adam Prentice signing to 53-man roster until tomorrow when it is on the transaction wire,” Tomasson said in his follow-up post on the move. “Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a vested veteran who doesn’t go through waivers, is a candidate to replace him on practice squad.”

Humphrey previously offered a blunt take on the Broncos using him as transaction fodder. He also exited for the New York Giants in 2025 before returning.

It remains to be seen if there is mutual interest in his returning on the Broncos’ practice squad.