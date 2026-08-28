How to Watch Broncos in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night in the 3rd and final preseason game for both teams before the NFL kicks off the 2026 regular season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Broncos in their final tune-up before traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Who: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

What: Preseason finale

Where: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

When: 7 p.m. MT, Friday

TV: NFL Network

Odds: DEN -3.5, O/U 37.5

The Broncos are 1-1 in the preseason with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Game 1 and a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Game 2.

Roster Battles Not Abundant for Denver Broncos

The Broncos have 1 of the most set-in-stone rosters in the NFL, top to bottom, with few exceptions.

To this point, it doesn’t appear that any projected starter headed into training camp lost their job — although some backup spots might still be in limbo.

Most notably, it appears as if the Broncos have a tough decision to make at inside linebacker, where 7th-round pick Red Murdock and undrafted free agent Taurean York might be neck-and-neck for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Tale of the Tape: Red Murdock vs. Taurean York

Both Mile High Report and ESPN have Murdock getting that spot in their 53-man roster predictions, but York has handled himself like an NFL linebacker since he showed up for offseason workouts. He’s a player the Broncos would hate to lose and 1 that would almost certainly get snatched up by another team.

Murdock, 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, set NCAA records at the University of Buffalo for career forced fumbles (17) and single-season forced fumbles (7).

In his final college season in 2025, Murdock filled up the stat sheet with 142 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 1 pass deflection.

From the DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast: “I’m going to say that Taurean York goes to the practice squad. I think that there are people in the Broncos that think Red Murdock and Taurean York is the future at the position … at 21 and 22 years old, that’s pretty exciting.”

Both Mile High Report and ESPN have the Broncos keeping starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad along with Murdock — Mile High Report predicts Karene Reid as the 4th inside linebacker while ESPN has Jordan Turner in that spot.