Former Broncos Tight End Lands With NFC Playoff Team

The Denver Broncos’ tight end room has undergone significant changes in recent seasons, but one of its castoffs–Caden Prieskorn–has landed on his feet and in fine form.

Prieskorn was a college free agent who spent the 2025 offseason with the Broncos.

The Broncos cut him at the end of the preseason as part of the trim to get into compliance with league rules, and he bounced around. Prieskorn spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the Broncos and now joins a fourth team.

Ex-Broncos TE Caden Prieskorn Lands With Panthers

The Broncos signed Prieskorn as a free agent last offseason. He initially signed with the Detroit Lions as a college free agent.

Now, Prieskorn is signing with his third NFC team, and second team from the NFC South.

“With an open roster spot already, the Panthers added some depth at tight end,” Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt wrote on July 23. “After a workout Thursday, the Panthers signed tight end Caden Prieskorn.

“The 26-year-old, who played at Ole Miss and Memphis, was in Lions and Broncos camps last year.”

Prieskorn made it through just before the cutdown deadline in Denver.

“Looked good during preseason,” 9News’ Mike Klis said in a post on X in August 2025 after the Broncos cut Prieskorn following their third preseason game. “Had unfortunate fumble at goal line but he’s got a future.”

Prieskorn was unable to get on the field during the regular season for the Browns or the Buccaneers, but the ex-Broncos prospect gets a fresh start with the Panthers.

Caden Prieskorn Doubted Entering League

Prieskorn’s journeyman status is fitting, with the former Broncos TE drawing a seventh-round or priority free agent grade from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

“Prieskorn has the size and frame of an in-line tight end, but he lacks the grit and blocking ability to man that spot in the NFL right now. Most of his catch production came from scheme or zone beaters,” Zierlein wrote before the 2025 draft.

“Sluggish into his routes and lacks the separation talent to get open against NFL man coverage. As a run blocker, he can neutralize more passive defenders but struggles with opponents who are aggressive and strong. He has quality ball skills but the blocking and aggression will need to pick up to warrant a roster spot.”

The Broncos and others moved on, but Prieskorn continues to intrigue teams.

This story will be updated shortly…