Broncos Get Potential Break as Rams Star Misses Practice

The Denver Broncos may have one less problem to solve when the Los Angeles Rams arrive at Empower Field at Mile High.

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua did not practice Wednesday because of groin soreness, and head coach Sean McVay has not committed to Nacua playing against Denver on September 27. McVay told reporters he was “not sure” about Nacua’s availability for the “Sunday Night Football” matchup.

That is significant for a Broncos defense preparing for one of the NFL’s most productive receivers.

It also comes with a warning.

Los Angeles just scored 28 points without him.

Puka Nacua’s Status Bears Watching for Broncos

Nacua’s latest absence is not merely a Wednesday maintenance day.

He also missed the Rams’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on September 21 after initially being listed with a hip injury. McVay later described the issue as groin soreness and said the Rams want Nacua to “return to performance,” rather than simply gut his way through the injury.

McVay said Wednesday that Nacua does not have a hernia and indicated the Rams do not view the injury as a long-term concern. He also said it was “more likely than not” Nacua would practice at some point this week.

So Denver cannot plan on his absence.

But every missed practice matters when the player involved caught more passes than anyone in football last season.

Nacua finished 2025 with an NFL-leading 129 receptions, totaling 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets.

The Broncos know exactly what kind of assignment that presents. Their own schedule preview singled out Nacua after he led the league in receptions and yards per game in 2025.

Removing that assignment — or even getting a diminished version of it — would change Sunday night considerably.

Davante Adams Keeps Rams Dangerous Without Nacua

Here is the complication for Denver: Los Angeles already conducted a fairly convincing Nacua contingency drill.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants without Nacua, spreading completions among eight players. Davante Adams accounted for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance turns a potentially favorable Broncos injury development into something less comfortable.

Denver cannot devote its coverage plan to Adams and assume the rest takes care of itself. Stafford showed Monday that Sean McVay can redistribute the passing game, involving tight ends Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen along with Los Angeles’ running backs.

Still, there is a difference between surviving without Nacua and choosing not to have him.

Stafford acknowledged Wednesday that there are concepts Nacua executes at such a high level that they move “down the list” when he is unavailable.

For Denver, that matters.

Broncos Defense Gets Another Prime-Time Test

The Broncos rebounded from their Week 1 loss by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13, with Denver’s defensive pressure becoming particularly disruptive as the game progressed. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence faced pressure on 45.2% of his dropbacks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Denver also still has Patrick Surtain II, who allowed just one touchdown across 63 targets and 572 coverage snaps during the 2025 season, according to Next Gen Stats.

That gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph options against Stafford.

Nacua’s status determines how many difficult ones he has to account for.

Both Denver and Los Angeles enter Week 3 at 1-1, with kickoff scheduled for 6:20 p.m. MT on September 27 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Nacua practicing Thursday or Friday could change the tenor of the story quickly.

Until then, Denver has received at least one encouraging development ahead of Sunday night: one of the NFL’s toughest receivers still has not made it back onto the practice field.